The Accra Circuit Court denied bail to self-proclaimed pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, his wife, and their alleged accomplices in an alleged fraud case

The accused appeared before the court on August 11, 2026, facing allegations of defrauding several foreign nationals

The court adjourned the alleged fraud case to August 27, 2026, with all accused persons remaining in Police custody

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A self-proclaimed pastor at the centre of a fraud case involving foreign nationals has been denied bail by an Accra court, along with his wife and several others accused alongside him.

Accra Circuit Court denies bail to self-proclaimed pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng and others in alleged fraud case. Image credit: UTV/Facebook, theydmedianetwork/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The Accra Circuit Court refused bail applications for Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, his wife, and their alleged accomplices when the case was called on August 11, 2026.

All accused persons will remain in custody until the matter is heard again.

The accused face allegations of defrauding several, including foreign nationals.

The court's decision to keep the group in custody signals the seriousness with which the case is being treated at this stage.

Following the bail ruling, the presiding judge adjourned proceedings to August 27, 2026, when the case is expected to advance further.

The Instagram post shows the moment the arrested wife of self-proclaimed pastor Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng was escorted under heavy security after her bail was denied.

What happens next for Nana Yaw Kwarteng

With bail denied, Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, his wife, and their co-accused will spend the coming weeks in custody ahead of the next scheduled hearing.

The August 27 court date will be closely watched as more details of the alleged fraud are expected to emerge.

The Instagram post below captures Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng as he was escorted under heavy security following the denial of his bail request.

US request extradition of popular pastor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Filipino celebrity preacher Apollo Quiboloy is at the centre of an urgent international legal battle after the United States formally requested his extradition from the Philippines to face serious criminal charges.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US government has charged Quiboloy with inappropriate relationship smuggling, money laundering, and marriage and visa fraud.

The controversial religious leader has already been detained in a Philippine facility over separate criminal offences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh