Ghana Education Service rules prevent students from changing automatic SHS placements through the CSSPS online portal

Students who used the self-placement option can request a change by visiting the official CSSPS portal and selecting a new school from available vacancies

GES and the Ministry of Education have warned against paying individuals who claim to alter placements through unofficial channels

Candidates who have been placed into Senior High Schools (SHSs) after the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may be wondering whether they can change their assigned schools.

Under the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), candidates who are automatically placed into one of their initial school choices cannot change their placement online.

How to change your SHS placement in GES's CSSPS system. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The automatic placement process is determined by factors such as candidates’ raw scores, merit, programme availability and vacancies in selected schools.

However, candidates who have genuine concerns or those who used the self-placement option may follow official procedures to request a change.

Candidates who used self-placement can change schools

Candidates who were not placed in any of their initial choices and selected a school through the CSSPS Self-Placement portal may change their selected school, subject to available vacancies.

To change a self-placement choice, candidates should:

Visit the official CSSPS portal.

Click on the “Check Placement” option.

Enter their 10-digit BECE index number followed by the year of completion.

Select the “Change Self-Placement” option.

Re-enter the self-placement module and choose another available school.

Candidates should note that if the portal displays a “Placement Submission Failed” message, it may mean that vacancies at the selected school have been filled or the change window has closed.

Automatically placed candidates must seek manual resolution

Candidates who were automatically assigned to a school but have serious concerns cannot change their placement through the online portal.

Such candidates must visit designated School Placement Resolution Centres established by the GES at the national, regional and district levels.

Parents or guardians may also report placement challenges to their regional GES offices or the Ministry of Education, provided they have valid documents supporting their complaints.

Examples of situations that may require manual intervention include critical medical conditions, relocation issues, or serious errors such as incorrect gender or programme placement.

Candidates advised to verify details before placement

The GES has advised candidates and parents to carefully verify details such as gender, school codes and programme choices during the review period on the CSSPS portal before final placements are completed.

Ensuring that all information is accurate can help prevent placement errors.

Watch the YouTube Video below:

GES warns against placement scams

The Ministry of Education and the GES have reiterated that the school placement process is free and warned candidates and parents against individuals or groups claiming they can change placements through unofficial channels.

The authorities cautioned that paying money to persons promising “protocol” placements or unauthorised changes is illegal, and any changes made outside the approved process may not be recognised by schools.

Candidates are therefore encouraged to use only official GES and CSSPS channels when seeking assistance with their placements.

How to check your BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examinations Council had released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Candidates were required to purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal.

WAEC had warned candidates against fraudsters who claimed they could upgrade examination scores for a fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh