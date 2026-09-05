Some parents and guardians checking SHS placements on the CSSPS portal are encountering errors that block them from accessing their child's results

An incorrect date of birth or BECE Index Number are among the most common reasons the system fails to verify a candidate's details

Heavy traffic on the portal and weak internet connections may also prevent placement information from loading correctly

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Parents and guardians attempting to check their child's Senior High School placement through the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal may run into a number of obstacles that prevent the process from completing successfully.

Several technical and user-related issues have been identified as common causes of access problems on the platform.

Why Parents Can't Check Their Child’s SHS Placement on CSSPS

Source: Facebook

Incorrect candidate details block verification

One of the most frequent reasons parents are unable to retrieve placement information is an incorrect date of birth. The CSSPS portal requires the exact date of birth that was submitted during the candidate's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) registration. Even a minor discrepancy in the day, month or year will cause the system to reject the entry and prevent verification.

Similarly, an incorrect BECE Index Number can block access. Parents should confirm that all digits in the index number have been entered accurately, including the examination-year digits, before attempting to check the portal again.

There is also the possibility that a candidate's results or placement data have not yet been fully processed or uploaded onto the system. In such cases, parents may need to wait before attempting another search.

Portal congestion and connectivity problems

When large numbers of candidates, parents and guardians access the CSSPS platform simultaneously, the website can become slow, unresponsive or temporarily unavailable. Attempting to log on during off-peak hours may help resolve this issue.

A weak or unstable internet connection can also interrupt the verification process or prevent the placement page from loading fully. Switching to a more stable connection or trying a different browser or device may improve results.

Parents should also confirm they are using the official CSSPS portal and not a third-party website claiming to provide placement results. Unofficial platforms may not reflect accurate or up-to-date information.

Warning against fraudsters

Authorities have cautioned parents not to pay individuals who claim they can bypass the system or alter a candidate's placement. All enquiries and assistance should be directed through official CSSPS channels only.

If access issues persist after rechecking the candidate's details and trying alternative devices or browsers, parents are advised to attempt the process again when portal traffic is lower.

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Source: YEN.com.gh