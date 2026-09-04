The UAE government published the categories of foreign workers who could be spared from a one-year employment ban linked to work abandonment violations

Golden Visa holders and workers with high-demand professional skills are among the groups the UAE listed as potentially exempt

African workers, including Nigerians in the UAE, are urged to review their visa and employment status under the new provisions

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The United Arab Emirates has revealed which groups of foreign workers may be spared from a one-year employment ban tied to work abandonment violations, offering clarity to millions of expatriates navigating the country's labour regulations.

Under UAE law, workers found to have violated provisions of the Decree-Law and its Implementing Regulations in work abandonment cases are subject to a one-year ban on obtaining a new work permit. However, the same legislation carves out exemptions for specific categories of workers, even where a work abandonment complaint has been proven against them.

The 5 Exempt Categories

According to information published on the UAE's official government website, five groups of workers may qualify to avoid the one-year ban:

1. Workers sponsored under family residence visas

2. Workers applying for a new work permit with the same establishment

3. Workers who possess professional skills or knowledge levels that are in demand in the UAE

4. Holders of the UAE Golden Visa

5. Workers belonging to occupational categories identified as necessary in the labour market, as determined by ministerial decisions and based on Cabinet-approved labour classifications

The official government statement reads: "The one-year ban applies to all workers who violate the provisions of the Decree-Law and its Implementing Regulations in the cases mentioned above. However, the Decree-Law exempts the following categories of workers from the one-year ban in the case of a proven work abandonment complaint."

What the Exemptions Signal

The inclusion of Golden Visa holders and workers with specialised skills points to the UAE's ongoing effort to protect and retain high-value talent within its workforce. The fifth category is particularly noteworthy, as it allows the exemption list to grow over time in line with shifting labour market priorities, giving authorities flexibility to respond to future economic demands.

Foreign workers based in the UAE, particularly those from Nigeria and other African countries, are encouraged to examine their current visa status and employment contracts carefully to determine how these rules apply to their individual circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh