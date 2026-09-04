Ghanaian parents in the UK have a new passport update to take note of, with changes affecting how children's renewals are handled

The latest guidance outlines different options and costs, depending on the route families choose

Some important requirements could also determine whether a child's passport can be renewed or whether a fresh application is needed

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Ghanaian parents and guardians in the UK who need to renew their children's passports will have to take note of updated fees and application requirements announced by the British government.

The UK government has set out the latest costs for renewing a child's passport, including separate fees for online and postal applications.

UK announces new child passport renewal fees and rules for Ghanaians and other foreigners. Photo credit: WPA Pool & Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to official guidance, renewing a child's passport online costs £66.50, equivalent to about GH¢1,050.

Parents who choose to submit a standard paper application by post will pay £80, or approximately GH¢1,260.

An optional secure delivery service costing £5, about GH¢79, is also available for postal applications to help ensure supporting documents are returned safely.

Online child passport renewal requirements

Parents using the online route must upload a suitable digital photograph of the child and submit their existing passport.

Additional documents may be required depending on the circumstances, including any foreign passports held by the child or court orders relating to parental responsibility and living arrangements.

Payment for the online application can be made using a credit or debit card.

For children under 12, identity verification is also required. After the application is submitted, a nominated person receives an email containing instructions to confirm the child's identity digitally.

This removes the need for the child to have a physical photograph signed as part of the process.

Parents and guardians who prefer the postal route must complete the relevant sections of a physical application form.

The forms can be obtained from Post Office branches that offer the Passport Check and Send service or requested through the Passport Adviceline.

Different rules apply depending on the child's age.

Children aged 12 to 15 must sign section 6 of the application form in the presence of an adult who has parental responsibility.

For children under 12, their identity must be verified by a countersignatory. The countersignatory must complete section 10 of the form and sign the back of one of the child's printed photographs.

A countersignatory is also required for a child of any age if the applicant cannot be clearly identified from their previous passport photograph.

Important rules parents should know

Once the new passport has been issued, it will be sent directly to the applicant through Royal Mail or a dedicated courier service.

Applicants can also track the delivery through the government's online tracking system.

Parents should note that any remaining validity on the child's existing passport will not be transferred to the new passport.

There is also an important rule for children whose personal details have changed.

If the child's name or other personal details have changed, parents cannot use the standard renewal process. Instead, they must submit a fresh passport application.

What this means for Ghanaians in the UK

The updated guidance is particularly relevant to Ghanaian families living in Britain who have children holding British passports and need to renew them.

Parents and guardians should check the requirements carefully before submitting an application to avoid delays, particularly where a child's identity, name or personal circumstances have changed.

The online route may offer a more convenient option for eligible families, while those using the postal process should ensure that all required signatures, photographs and supporting documents are provided.

UK changes rules for skilled workers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a major change had been introduced for some Ghanaian workers in the UK, offering a potential lifeline to those facing difficult conditions at work.

The new measure could have given recognised victims greater freedom to move away from exploitative employment without the immigration consequences they may have feared.

The UK Home Office had outlined what the latest change meant for affected Skilled Workers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh