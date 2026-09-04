Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso introduced rugby crash pads into training sessions ahead of Sunday's match against Arsenal

Arsenal scored 22 set-piece goals last season, the most in the Premier League, making their dead-ball routines a major concern

The Blues head into the fixture on the back of two wins from two games but have conceded five goals already this season

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Chelsea have introduced rugby pads into their training sessions at Cobham as manager Xabi Alonso seeks to prepare his squad for the aerial and physical threat Arsenal pose from set pieces in this weekend's Premier League London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Defenders Valentin Barco and Pep Chavarria were spotted holding large crash pads while their teammates charged into them during the drills, simulating the kind of aggressive runs Arsenal's players make towards the goalkeeper from corners and dead-ball situations.

Chelsea players train with rugby pads at Cobham ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Why Chelsea players trained with rugby pads

The measure reflects genuine concern about Arsenal's dead-ball efficiency.

According to BBC Sport, the Gunners recorded 22 goals from set pieces in the Premier League last season, a figure that placed them well clear of every other side in the division.

Their approach frequently involves tall forwards driving through the box and pressing the ball towards goal, a tactic Alonso is determined to counter.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea do possess a potential advantage in that department.

The Blues share the distinction of having the joint-tallest squad in the league alongside Leeds, which could help them cope with the physical demands of Arsenal's delivery-based routines.

Alonso's side have produced an eye-catching start to the season, winning both of their opening Premier League fixtures and netting seven goals in the process.

The defensive side of their game, however, has been less convincing, with Chelsea conceding five goals across those two outings. They now face an Arsenal backline that has kept two clean sheets from two matches.

Key Arsenal players set to miss Chelsea clash

The Gunners will be without at least two players for the showdown.

Both Bruno Guimarães and Cristian Mosquera have been absent from training since Arsenal's victory over Aston Villa, casting doubt over their availability for the fixture.

Despite the absences, Chelsea's recent record against their London rivals provides little cause for optimism.

They have failed to beat Arsenal in any of their last nine Premier League encounters and have not claimed a victory at the Emirates Stadium since 2021.

Chelsea could challenge for Premier League title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted four reasons why Chelsea could challenge for the 2026/27 Premier League title despite Opta giving them just a 4.47% chance of winning it.

Xabi Alonso’s side could remain in the title race deep into the season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh