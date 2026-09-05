Man City manager Enzo Maresca has dropped Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki to the bench for the Premier League clash against Coventry

The decision comes despite Cherki's impressive start to the season, with two goals and two assists in City's opening two Premier League games

Despite the reported decision to drop the key players, Maresca will hope to keep City's 30-game unbeaten run against newly promoted sides intact

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Enzo Maresca has reportedly made a notable selection call ahead of Manchester City's Premier League fixture against Coventry City on Saturday, September 5.

Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly are expected to start Manchester City's Premier League match against Coventry City on September 5, 2026, from the bench. Photo by Adrian Dennis.

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Semenyo, Cherki benched vs Coventry

The Italian tactician has left out Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Nico O'Reilly on the bench for the encounter, according to a report by CityXtra.

The move has caught many supporters off guard given the contribution both Semenyo and Cherki have made to City's early-season performances.

Semenyo has registered one assist across the opening two league fixtures, while Cherki has been arguably the standout performer in the squad, producing two goals and two assists in the same period.

O'Reilly, who claimed the PFA Premier League Young Player of the Season award, is also among those dropped from the starting eleven.

Why Semenyo, Cherki have been benched

No official explanation has been provided by the club, but the timing points strongly towards squad management ahead of a demanding fixture schedule.

City face FC Porto in the Champions League just three days after the Coventry game, and Maresca appears keen to protect his most influential players ahead of the trip to Portugal.

Resting key personnel before a European assignment is a familiar approach among top-flight managers navigating congested calendars.

Despite the absentees, City's depth across their squad is expected to compensate adequately for the trio's absence from the starting lineup.

City's unbeaten record against promoted sides

Heading into the contest, Manchester City carry an impressive record against newly promoted clubs in the Premier League.

According to All Football, the Sky Blues remain unbeaten in 30 consecutive matches against such opposition, with 27 victories and three draws.

Coventry City, who have earned their place in the top flight following promotion, face a significant challenge in ending that run at the Etihad.

To make matters worse, Frank Lampard's men are winless in their opening two games in the English top division, conceding four goals while failing to score, as noted by Sofascore.

The result of this fixture will have implications for City's momentum as they prepare to balance domestic and European commitments over the coming week.

Semenyo lands key role at Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo’s role at Manchester City has grown after a major summer squad rebuild under Enzo Maresca.

The Ghana international is now seen as the club’s main backup option for Erling Haaland at centre-forward.

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Source: YEN.com.gh