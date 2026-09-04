A routine White House post announcing a JD Vance press briefing triggered viral social media speculation about Donald Trump's health

The White House confirmed Trump is alive, with spokesperson Davis Ingle issuing a sharp rebuke of the online claims

Trump's medical history has drawn public scrutiny, with his physician previously addressing concerns about leg swelling and hand bruising

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The White House moved to quash unfounded rumours about Donald Trump's wellbeing on Wednesday, 3 September 2026, after a straightforward announcement about Vice President JD Vance holding a press briefing sent parts of the internet into a spiral of speculation.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle issues a fiery response to conspiracy theories surrounding Donald Trump, dismissing the viral claims as baseless. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Original

The White House Press Office had posted on X that Vance would take the podium on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 1:00 PM.

No subject matter was listed, no emergency was indicated, and Trump's health was not referenced in any way.

Briefing post ignites online speculation

The response online was swift and unfounded. Reply sections rapidly filled with users claiming the president had died, with posts reading "BREAKING: Donald Trump has died" and others declaring they would only tune in if the announcement concerned Trump's death.

None of the claims carried any backing from the administration, medical officials, or law enforcement agencies.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

White House denies Donald Trump's death rumours

When pressed on the matter, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave a blunt response.

"Only glue-sniffing degenerates would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that's because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains," Ingle told IGV.

Ingle further stated:

"President Trump's sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden's serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

Donald Trump's health record under scrutiny

The rumours did not arise entirely without context. Trump, who returned to the White House in January 2025 following his victory in the 2024 presidential election, is 80 years old and the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Close-up photographs circulating online had previously drawn attention to apparent bruising on his right hand and visible swelling around his lower legs and ankles, while repeated visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre had added to public curiosity.

Officials have addressed those observations in detail. A medical memo confirmed that an ultrasound showed Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting how blood moves from the legs back toward the heart.

White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella described it as "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," and confirmed that tests found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis, arterial disease, or heart failure.

The hand bruising, officials explained, is consistent with frequent handshaking while taking aspirin as part of a cardiovascular prevention programme.

Following a check-up at Walter Reed in May 2026, Dr Barbabella reported that the leg swelling had improved relative to the prior year, that cardiac function was normal, and that a neurological examination indicated a normal mental state.

He concluded that Trump remained in "excellent health" and was "fully fit to carry out all duties" as president.

As of the time of reporting, no official communication indicated any change in Trump's health or capacity to serve.

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Source: YEN.com.gh