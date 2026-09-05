Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, has built a diverse business empire after retiring from professional football

The Baby Jet owns ventures spanning real estate, food production, transport, music, event management, and boxing promotions

One of his most recognised brands, Paradise Pac bottled water, became the official water sponsor of Asante Kotoko in 2018

Asamoah Gyan, fondly called Baby Jet, is widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest footballers.

With 51 goals in national colours, per Transfermarkt, the former Black Stars captain remains Ghana's all-time leading scorer.

He also holds the record as the highest-scoring African player in World Cup history, having scored six goals across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan's sprawling business portfolio ranges from real estate to boxing promotions. Photos by Issouf Sanogo and Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Yet what sets Gyan apart from many retired players is what he has done away from the pitch.

Rather than fall into the financial difficulties that claim so many footballers post-retirement, he made calculated business investments across multiple industries.

The result is a growing commercial portfolio that keeps him relevant in Ghana's business landscape long after hanging up his boots.

8 businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan

1. Commercial Real Estate

Baby Jet Plaza, situated in East Legon, Accra, stands as one of his most prominent assets. The facility hosts financial institutions including Cal Bank, HFC Bank, and GCB Bank. Beyond the plaza, Gyan owns additional large properties across the country leased to both businesses and private residents.

2. Hostel Management

Gyan has extended his real estate interests into student accommodation, providing hostel facilities at several private universities around Ghana.

3. Asa Band

In December 2015, Gyan officially launched the Asa Band, channelling his love for music and entertainment. The group has performed at high-profile events and released an album titled Fly Away.

4. Event Management

His company JetLink Events and Logistics, based in Adjiringanor, Accra, handles event planning along with stage construction, lighting, PA systems, tents, and LED displays for corporate and private clients.

5. Transport Business

Gyan operates a fleet of approximately 20 coaches connecting Accra and Kumasi, with routes also extending into neighbouring countries. It remains one of his most visible commercial undertakings.

6. Boxing Promotions

Through Baby Jet Boxing Promotions, Gyan has given young fighters a platform to compete locally and internationally. He once managed former IBO Lightweight Champion Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe.

More recently, he travelled to Argentina to support Ghanaian boxer John Laryea during his WBA featherweight world-title eliminator, remaining by Laryea's side even after the boxer suffered his first professional defeat via a ninth-round disqualification.

7. Mama Vits Noodles and Rice

Gyan entered the food industry in late 2012 with the introduction of Mama Vits Rice and Noodles, affordable staples that have found a steady market in homes across Ghana. But over the years, the company has become stale.

8. Water Brand, Paradise Pac

Launched in 2017, Paradise Pac is a bottled water company that gained widespread recognition in 2018 when it became the official water sponsor of Asante Kotoko. Per independent checks by YEN.com.gh, the company has been temporarily closed for years now.

Asamoah Gyan ventures into poultry farming

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan had ventured into poultry farming after retiring from football.

A video showed the former Black Stars captain inspecting his farm in traditional attire, highlighting his move into agribusiness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh