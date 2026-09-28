The University of Professional Studies, Accra, announced its orientation programme for newly admitted students

UPSA's orientation is scheduled to run from Monday, September 28 to Saturday, October 3, 2026

The programme covers Level 100, Post-First-Degree LLB, and Top-Up students in the Regular Session

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has released the orientation schedule for its incoming students ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

UPSA excites freshers as the administration releases the orientation schedule for newly admitted undergraduate and diploma students. Image credit: UPSA

Source: UGC

The university's management directed the announcement at all newly admitted undergraduate and diploma students, including Level 100 entrants, Post-First-Degree LLB students, and Level 200 and 300 Top-Up students under the Regular Session.

UPSA orientation programme dates

The orientation programme is set to run from Monday, September 28, 2026 through Saturday, October 3, 2026.

UPSA management urged all eligible students to identify their respective faculties, take note of the designated times and venues assigned to each, and ensure they attend fully.

The institution emphasised that participation is expected from all students falling within the categories listed, and called on freshers to follow the faculty-specific arrangements provided in the schedule.

The detailed orientation schedules for each faculty and department are provided in the Facebook post below.

The Facebook post below helps UPSA freshers identify their faculty or department based on their chosen programmes.

What UPSA freshers should know

UPSA, a public university located in Accra, specialises in professional and business education.

Orientation programmes at the university typically serve as the formal introduction for new students to campus life, academic expectations, and administrative processes before lectures begin.

Students are advised to consult the detailed faculty schedule released by the university to confirm their specific reporting times and venue allocations for the week-long programme.

UCC reportedly pauses registration and orientation processes for freshers, sparking worry. Image credit: Abraham Norman Nortey/FB

Source: UGC

UCC reportedly halts orientations for freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) suspended fresh student registration for the 2026/2027 first semester, leaving hundreds of newly admitted students uncertain about when the process will resume.

A post shared on the Voice of UCC WhatsApp channel on September 27, 2026, announced the suspension, citing an ongoing industrial action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) as the reason for the halt.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh