UPSA Releases Orientation Schedule for 2026/2027 Fresh Students
- The University of Professional Studies, Accra, announced its orientation programme for newly admitted students
- UPSA's orientation is scheduled to run from Monday, September 28 to Saturday, October 3, 2026
- The programme covers Level 100, Post-First-Degree LLB, and Top-Up students in the Regular Session
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The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has released the orientation schedule for its incoming students ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.
The university's management directed the announcement at all newly admitted undergraduate and diploma students, including Level 100 entrants, Post-First-Degree LLB students, and Level 200 and 300 Top-Up students under the Regular Session.
UPSA orientation programme dates
The orientation programme is set to run from Monday, September 28, 2026 through Saturday, October 3, 2026.
UPSA management urged all eligible students to identify their respective faculties, take note of the designated times and venues assigned to each, and ensure they attend fully.
Trouble as UCC reportedly halts registration and orientation for freshers, concerning details emerge
The institution emphasised that participation is expected from all students falling within the categories listed, and called on freshers to follow the faculty-specific arrangements provided in the schedule.
The detailed orientation schedules for each faculty and department are provided in the Facebook post below.
The Facebook post below helps UPSA freshers identify their faculty or department based on their chosen programmes.
What UPSA freshers should know
UPSA, a public university located in Accra, specialises in professional and business education.
Orientation programmes at the university typically serve as the formal introduction for new students to campus life, academic expectations, and administrative processes before lectures begin.
Students are advised to consult the detailed faculty schedule released by the university to confirm their specific reporting times and venue allocations for the week-long programme.
UCC reportedly halts orientations for freshers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) suspended fresh student registration for the 2026/2027 first semester, leaving hundreds of newly admitted students uncertain about when the process will resume.
A post shared on the Voice of UCC WhatsApp channel on September 27, 2026, announced the suspension, citing an ongoing industrial action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) as the reason for the halt.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh