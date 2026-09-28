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UPSA Releases Orientation Schedule for 2026/2027 Fresh Students
Education

UPSA Releases Orientation Schedule for 2026/2027 Fresh Students

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • The University of Professional Studies, Accra, announced its orientation programme for newly admitted students
  • UPSA's orientation is scheduled to run from Monday, September 28 to Saturday, October 3, 2026
  • The programme covers Level 100, Post-First-Degree LLB, and Top-Up students in the Regular Session

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The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has released the orientation schedule for its incoming students ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

University of Professional Studies Accra, UPSA orientation, UPSA freshers, UPSA 2026/2027 academic year, UPSA newly admitted students, UPSA Level 100 students, UPSA Top-Up students, universities in Accra
UPSA excites freshers as the administration releases the orientation schedule for newly admitted undergraduate and diploma students. Image credit: UPSA
Source: UGC

The university's management directed the announcement at all newly admitted undergraduate and diploma students, including Level 100 entrants, Post-First-Degree LLB students, and Level 200 and 300 Top-Up students under the Regular Session.

UPSA orientation programme dates

The orientation programme is set to run from Monday, September 28, 2026 through Saturday, October 3, 2026.

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UPSA management urged all eligible students to identify their respective faculties, take note of the designated times and venues assigned to each, and ensure they attend fully.

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The institution emphasised that participation is expected from all students falling within the categories listed, and called on freshers to follow the faculty-specific arrangements provided in the schedule.

The detailed orientation schedules for each faculty and department are provided in the Facebook post below.

The Facebook post below helps UPSA freshers identify their faculty or department based on their chosen programmes.

What UPSA freshers should know

UPSA, a public university located in Accra, specialises in professional and business education.

Orientation programmes at the university typically serve as the formal introduction for new students to campus life, academic expectations, and administrative processes before lectures begin.

Students are advised to consult the detailed faculty schedule released by the university to confirm their specific reporting times and venue allocations for the week-long programme.

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UCC reportedly pauses registration and orientation processes for freshers, sparking worry. Image credit: Abraham Norman Nortey/FB
Source: UGC

UCC reportedly halts orientations for freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) suspended fresh student registration for the 2026/2027 first semester, leaving hundreds of newly admitted students uncertain about when the process will resume.

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A post shared on the Voice of UCC WhatsApp channel on September 27, 2026, announced the suspension, citing an ongoing industrial action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) as the reason for the halt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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