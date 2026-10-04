Aduana Stars right-back Remember Adomako collapsed during a Ghana Premier League match against Swedru All Black Stars

The defender was rushed to hospital immediately after the incident, with medical personnel responding swiftly on the pitch

Despite Adomako's absence, Aduana staged a comeback to beat All Blacks 2-1, with Stephen Amankona scoring twice

Remember Adomako Boateng was taken to hospital after collapsing during Aduana Stars' Ghana Premier League fixture against Swedru All Black Stars on Sunday, October 4.

Aduana Stars defender Remember Adomako collapsed during his side's 2-1 win against Swedru All Blacks on October 4, 2026. Photo credit: @Aduana_fc/X and @EGyatsi/X.

Source: Twitter

Adomako rushed to the hospital after collapse

The defender went down on the pitch, triggering an immediate response from the medical team in attendance.

He was subsequently taken off the field and transported to hospital for further examination and care.

Reports emerging after the incident indicate that the Aduana defender is currently in a stable condition.

But the cause of the collapse had not been confirmed at the time of publishing, with the club yet to issue a formal statement explaining the circumstances behind the health scare.

Adomako is a regular in the Aduana Stars setup and has been a fixture at right-back for the club in the ongoing league campaign. Data from Transfermarkt shows the 21-year-old has played in four of his side's five Ghana Premier League games this season.

His sudden collapse drew significant concern from players, officials and supporters present at the ground, with attention momentarily drawn away from the game itself as those nearby waited anxiously for news on his wellbeing.

The incident has raised fresh questions about medical preparedness and emergency response protocols at Ghana Premier League matches, where swift intervention can prove critical in situations involving sudden player health episodes.

Aduana Stars win despite Adomako's health scare

Despite the distressing circumstances, the Ogya Lads rallied to claim all three points in the encounter.

Coach Samuel Boadu's men came from behind to defeat All Black Stars 2-1, with star forward Stephen Amankona proving decisive, netting on either side of half-time to seal the comeback victory.

The focus within the club and across the football community, however, remains firmly on Adomako's recovery.

Division Two League match takes scary turn

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Division Two League match between Sekondi Hasaacas and BIS Paradise was interrupted after a player suddenly collapsed on the pitch.

Officials from the Sekondi Naval Base and Air Force Base Takoradi administered CPR before the player was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh