Toni Kroos praised Jude Bellingham during an episode of his Kroos & Kroos show, calling him one of the most complete midfielders in football

The ex-Real Madrid star shared the pitch with Bellingham during his final season at the club before retiring from professional football in 2024

Kroos also addressed the criticism Bellingham has faced from English supporters, suggesting it does not reflect the 22-year-old's true quality

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Toni Kroos has offered a glowing assessment of Jude Bellingham, stating the Real Madrid midfielder has the capability to be considered the finest player in his position anywhere in the world.

Toni Kroos tips Jude Bellingham to become the world's best midfielder. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Image.

Source: Getty Images

Kroos names best midfielder in the world

Speaking on his Kroos & Kroos show, as relayed by Defensa Central, the retired German international placed Bellingham at the very top of the global pecking order when the Englishman is performing at his full potential.

"For me, Bellingham is one of the most complete midfielders in the world. If he's at his best, I think he's the best midfielder in the world, or he could be the best midfielder in the world," Kroos said, as cited by Tribuna.

Beyond the praise, Kroos also touched on the scrutiny Bellingham regularly encounters from supporters and pundits in England.

The 22-year-old has drawn sharp criticism when representing the Three Lions, despite his consistent performances for Real Madrid in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Kroos drew on his own experience of how players are often judged more harshly in their home countries, saying:

"I know that players in their home country sometimes receive the most criticism."

The remarks carry considerable weight given Kroos's standing in the game.

He retired from professional football in 2024 following a career that yielded five Champions League titles and a host of domestic honours with clubs including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Jude Bellingham's rise at Real Madrid

Bellingham completed his move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 and rapidly became central to the club's ambitions.

His impact in his debut season in Spain drew widespread acclaim, and he has continued to grow as a key figure at the Bernabéu.

Kroos, who played alongside Bellingham during his final campaign at the club, witnessed that development at close quarters, giving his endorsement additional credibility.

Kroos addresses Real Madrid's struggles

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Toni Kroos had responded to suggestions that his departure is behind Real Madrid’s recent struggles.

The former Germany midfielder was previously viewed as a key player who helped hold the team together.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh