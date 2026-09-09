A D7 does not automatically prevent tertiary admission; the subject carrying it determines the available route

Technical universities may accept D7 for selected HND and diploma programmes while requiring C6 in relevant subjects

Private institutions offer tertiary diplomas and pre-degree pathways, but the qualifications are not the same

A D7 in WASSCE is a pass, not a credit. It therefore cannot normally satisfy the six-credit requirement for direct bachelor’s admission.

Universities in Ghana where students with D7 may gain admission. Image credit: Accra Technical University, Freepik

Source: UGC

However, students can still enter tertiary education through selected HND, diploma, certificate or pre-degree programmes.

A candidate with D7 in a seventh, unused subject may still qualify for a degree when the six counted subjects are between A1 and C6. When the D7 is among the six required subjects, an HND or diploma is the usual route.

Technical universities and public options

Kumasi Technical University accepts six A1–D7 passes for HND admission, including English, Mathematics and Integrated Science or Social Studies, provided at least three relevant subjects are C6 or better.

Its diplomas include Information Technology, Computerised Accounting, Graphic Design and Procurement.

At Koforidua Technical University, the requirements for HND Renewable Energy Systems Engineering allow A1–D7 in English, Mathematics and Integrated Science, alongside three relevant electives at C6 or better.

KTU also advertises diplomas in Business Administration, Public Relations and Fashion Design.

Takoradi Technical University’s Applied Arts prospectus permits A1–D7 for selected HND routes when three relevant art electives are C6 or better.

Options include Graphic Design, Painting, Ceramics and Textiles, while its Diploma of Technology programmes include Fashion.

Accra, Ho, Bolgatanga and Sunyani Technical Universities also publish selected HND routes recognising D7 as a pass, normally alongside three C6 grades.

GCTU accepts six A1–D7 passes for diploma admission, with three subjects at C6 or better. Courses include Information Technology, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, Data Science and Public Relations.

UPSA applies a similar rule to diplomas in Accounting, Marketing, Management, Public Relations and Information Technology Management, although the relevant elective must be C6.

Private universities and alternative pathways

Presbyterian University accepts six A1–D7 passes for HND and two-year diploma admission. Its options include HND Information Communication Technology and diplomas in Business Administration, Public Administration and Public Relations.

Christ Apostolic University College states that D7 holders may enter diploma programmes such as Business Administration, Computerised Accounting, Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, Computer Science, Information Technology and Theology.

Garden City University also advertises diploma routes in Business Administration, Librarianship Studies, Banking Technology and Accounting, and Computerised Accounting.

BlueCrest University College and Valley View University provide ATHE Level 3 pathways in Business and Information and Digital Technologies.

Institution Category Admission pathway and D7 condition Course examples Kumasi Technical University Public HND requires six A1–D7 passes, with at least three relevant subjects at C6. Diploma requires five passes, including English and Mathematics IT, Computerised Accounting, Graphic Design, Civil Engineering and Procurement Koforidua Technical University Public Selected HND programmes accept D7 in the three core subjects but require C6 in three relevant electives Renewable Energy Engineering, Business Administration, Public Relations and Fashion Design Takoradi Technical University Public Selected Applied Arts HND courses accept A1–D7, with three relevant electives at C6 Graphic Design, Painting, Ceramics, Sculpture, Textiles and Fashion Accra Technical University Public Six A1–D7 passes are required for HND, with at least three relevant subjects at C6 Computer Science, Marketing, Accountancy, Fashion, Statistics and Engineering Ho Technical University Public Selected HND programmes recognise A1–D7 passes, subject to relevant elective requirements ICT, Computer Science, Accountancy, Marketing, Fashion and Hospitality Bolgatanga Technical University Public HND permits D7 in core subjects but requires three relevant electives at C6. Some diplomas require four passes IT, Computer Science, Business Administration, Procurement and Public Relations Sunyani Technical University Public HND applicants may have D7 in core subjects but require three relevant electives at C6 Computer Science, Accountancy, Marketing, Engineering and Hospitality GCTU Public Diploma requires six A1–D7 passes, with at least three subjects at C6 IT, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, Data Science, Telecommunications and Public Relations UPSA Public Diploma accepts six A1–D7 passes, but three subjects and the relevant elective must be C6 Accounting, Marketing, Management, Public Relations and IT Management Presbyterian University Private HND and diploma applicants need six A1–D7 passes comprising three core and three elective subjects HND ICT, Business Administration, Public Administration and Public Relations Christ Apostolic University College Private D7 holders may be considered for diploma admission; the exact subject combination must be confirmed Business Administration, Computer Science, IT, Cybersecurity, Accounting and Theology Garden City University Private Diploma advertisements recognise D7 as a pass, but requirements vary according to the programme Business Administration, Librarianship, Banking Technology and Computerised Accounting BlueCrest University College Private ATHE Level 3 requires three WASSCE passes from A1–E8, including English Business and Information and Digital Technologies Valley View University Private ATHE Level 3 requires at least three WASSCE passes from A1–E8, including English Business and Information and Digital Technologies

These accept at least three WASSCE passes from A1–E8, including English. They are pre-degree qualifications, not HNDs, and progression to a bachelor’s programme remains subject to the receiving institution’s rules.

Applicants should not assume every D7 combination qualifies. Science, engineering, nursing and health programmes may demand stronger grades.

Candidates should confirm departmental requirements and verify the institution and programme through GTEC before paying for an application.

How to apply to UCC step-by-step

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.

Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.

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Source: YEN.com.gh