The University of Cape Coast opened its application portal to prospective students following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results by WAEC

UCC released an official statement on September 7, 2026 outlining key steps applicants must follow on the apply.ucc.edu.gh portal

Deadlines differ across programmes, with medical and health-related courses closing earlier than all other programmes

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

UCC opens its application portal after the 2026 WASSCE results release as key steps to secure admission emerge. Image credit: dragana991/iStock

Source: UGC

The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.

How to apply to UCC step by step

The university outlined a clear process for different categories of applicants. Here is what you need to do:

Step 1

Log into the application portal: Visit apply.ucc.edu.gh and sign in using your e-voucher Serial Number and PIN.

Step 2

Verify your personal details: Once logged in, confirm that your full name, WASSCE index number, and chosen programme are all accurate.

Step 3

Add a second sitting result if applicable: If you already have a November/December WASSCE result that you did not include in your original application, you must now add it as a second sitting WAEC result.

Step 4

Select the correct application type: Candidates who sat the 2026 WASSCE should choose the "Awaiting Results Application" option; UCC will verify your results directly with WAEC, so no manual verification is needed. Candidates with 2025 or older WASSCE results must choose the "WASSCE Application" option and verify their results during the application process before submitting.

Step 5

Submit before your deadline: The portal closes on different dates depending on the programme you are applying for.

The Facebook post below provides more details about UCC’s 2026 admissions.

UCC application deadlines by programme

Applications for the following health and medical programmes close on Friday, 11th September, 2026:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery - Doctor of Optometry - Doctor of Pharmacy - Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing, Midwifery, Dietetics, Diagnostics Medical Sonography, and Diagnostics Imaging Technology

Applications for all other programmes remain open until Friday, 25th September, 2026.

Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.

UCC admission contact details

For general admission enquiries, applicants can call 0312 299 240 or 0591 089 508, or reach the university via WhatsApp on 0591 090 075.

For College of Distance Education (CoDE) admission enquiries, the contact numbers are 025 790 2899, 053 002 8162, 053 005 7033, 053 006 0977, and 053 007 2087.

The university can also be reached by email at academic.affairs@ucc.edu.gh.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology logo (L), and graduating students (R). Photo: @KNUSTksi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

KNUST admission list for 2026/2027: All you need to know

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is one of Ghana's leading science and technology universities.

The institution admits tens of thousands of students each year across undergraduate, postgraduate, and distance-learning programmes.

As of September 2026, the KNUST admission list for 2026/2027 has not been officially released yet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh