Chris Osagbaekhoe, a 68-year-old grandfather from south-east London, collected his first-class degree in social work on 2 September 2026

Chris, who was born and raised in Nigeria, enrolled at Goldsmiths, University of London at the age of 64 as a mature student

The father of four and grandfather of 12 lives with a physical disability but says resilience and faith carried him through his studies

A 68-year-old Nigerian-born grandfather has achieved a first-class Bachelor of Arts degree in social work, graduating from Goldsmiths, University of London at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster on 2 September 2026.

Chris Osagbaekhoe, 68, earns a first-class social work degree at Goldsmiths after enrolling at 64, overcoming disability through resilience and faith. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

Chris Osagbaekhoe, who grew up in Nigeria before settling in Thamesmead, south-east London, completed his four-year course having enrolled as a mature student at the age of 64. He is a father of four and grandfather of 12.

Chris's path to higher education was not new. According to a BBC report on September 11, 2026, Chris had previously studied psychology and counselling between 2013 and 2015, but it was a deep desire to support the most vulnerable members of society that drew him towards social work in his sixties.

"Part of the inspiration was to empower people to empower themselves, and part of the motivation was to be a voice to the voiceless, that was my inner drive," he said.

His achievement is particularly remarkable given that he lives with chronic pain caused by one leg being shorter than the other, a condition that affects his spinal cord.

Rather than letting his disability hold him back, he said it deepened his commitment to advocating for others.

Collecting his degree, he reflected on the journey:

"I'm happy there were challenges along the way, but because of resilience and faith, and the support from Goldsmiths University, we are celebrating success today."

Chris Osagbaekhoe shares his plans after graduation

Beyond the ceremony, Chris has clear ambitions for what comes next.

His immediate goal is to secure his first role as a qualified social worker, but he is also looking further ahead. He intends to establish a community-based project or community centre aimed at steering young people away from crime.

A multi-instrumentalist with command of the drums, keyboard, guitar, bass guitar, and trumpet, Chris also hopes to harness his musical abilities to inspire younger generations.

He expressed a particular wish that his graduation would encourage other mature students and people living with disabilities to pursue their passions, regardless of where they find themselves in life.

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker graduates with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College in Accra. Image credit: Van Vicker/Thee News Room (Instagram & Twitter)

Source: Instagram

Actor Van Vicker graduates with LLB degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and producer Van Vicker officially graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College in Accra.

The ceremony took place on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the CEM Auditorium in North Legon as part of the institution's 2026 congregation activities.

Van Vicker first shared the news of his graduation earlier this year, but had to wait several months before attending the graduation ceremony itself.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh