English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly on the verge of switching allegiance to Ghana

The Crystal Palace forward, born in South London to Ghanaian parents, remains eligible to represent the Black Stars

Nketiah previously said he is proud of his Ghanaian roots but has stayed cautious about his international future

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is edging closer to representing Ghana at the international level, with the administrative groundwork already under way to facilitate the switch.

Eddie Nketiah Set to Switch International Allegiance From England to Ghana

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah set to switch to Ghana

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a prominent sports journalist and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson, disclosed that the necessary documentation is currently being compiled to be submitted to FIFA for consideration.

Nketiah was born in South London to Ghanaian parents and spent the bulk of his international career progressing through England's youth ranks before earning a solitary senior cap in a friendly fixture.

Under FIFA eligibility regulations revised in 2020, a player may switch national allegiance provided they have not featured in more than three competitive senior matches before the age of 21 and have not appeared at a major international tournament, including the World Cup, European Championship, or Africa Cup of Nations.

Nketiah satisfies both conditions, keeping the door open for the Black Stars.

The 27-year-old is also working his way back from a recent knock sustained at Crystal Palace. He is expected to return to full training on September 10.

With the competition for starting positions in the England squad having grown considerably in recent years, Nketiah has found consistent senior opportunities increasingly difficult to come by.

That situation has kept the Ghana option firmly in focus for both the player and those managing the process.

Nketiah speaks about his Ghanaian roots

When pressed on the subject in a November 2025 interview with BBC Sport Africa, Nketiah chose his words carefully, acknowledging his heritage without committing to a direction.

"At the moment, I'm just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace - that's been my main focus," he said.

"I'm Ghanaian, and there's no denying that. Obviously, I'm proud of my roots and where I've come from. I'm sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be."

Nketiah’s father opens up on his international future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie Nketiah’s father had hinted at when the striker could decide on his international future with the Black Stars.

Speaking during a visit to Ghana for an Nketiah Foundation project, Eddie Nketiah Snr gave a measured response to the discussions about his son’s national team choice.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh