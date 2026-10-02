Accra-based photographer and videographer Melody Directions built a creative brand centred on authentic, candid wedding storytelling

Melody started out with mobile phone photography before transitioning to professional camera work entirely through self-teaching

Despite losing primary camera gear and battling perceptions that photography is a hobby, Melody pressed on to grow a full-service visual brand

Melody Directions, real name Ibrahim Zakaria Shafiu, a self-taught photographer and videographer based in Accra, has carved a distinct path in Ghana's wedding industry by treating every couple's love story as something worth documenting on its own terms.

Meet Melody Directions, the Ghanaian photographer and videographer rewriting Ghana's wedding story. Photo source: @melody_direction

Source: Instagram

While many creatives drift into wedding photography out of convenience, Melody's entry was deliberate.

"I wanted to change the narrative of how weddings are being documented. I wanted to tell the story so each couple should stand out, and we get to tell their own stories their own way," Melody said.

That philosophy shapes everything from composition to post-production.

Rather than chasing trends or staging stiff poses, the focus stays firmly on preserving emotion in its most natural form.

"I always make sure my shots are as natural as possible, as my aim is to preserve the memories," Melody explained.

Among the quietest yet most affecting moments behind the lens is watching a bride say farewell to her family before stepping into a new chapter of life.

The Instagram video of Melody Directions' photoshoot with celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is below:

From phone camera to professional brand

Melody's route into the industry bypassed formal art school entirely.

The journey began with phone photography, which eventually revealed the appetite for something bigger.

"I was good with phone photography, so I decided to take on the professional camera itself," Melody recalled.

A family friend recognised the photographer's talent early and offered the first paid booking, turning raw enthusiasm into a viable career.

The brand's most significant leap came when Melody expanded into content creation and videography, transforming what was once a photography practice into a full-service visual agency.

Among all the projects in the growing portfolio, the wedding of Ammi and Annie in East Legon, Accra, holds particular meaning, representing for Melody the ideal combination of emotional authenticity and creative freedom.

For the young creative, the special wedding moment he filmed also holds a central place in his heart and serves as a constant reminder of why the journey began in the first place.

The Instagram photos and videos showing the bridal shoot for former NPP Odododiodio constituency parliamentary candidate Abdul Mannaf Nii Adjei and his second wife, Nefisatu Sowah, are below:

Overcoming obstacles: Building from scratch in Ghana

Running a creative business in Ghana as a young person brings its own set of pressures.

Melody points to a persistent cultural attitude as one of the hardest obstacles to navigate.

"Many people think it's a hobby, so they don't consider it as something serious, especially those who don't know what it takes to be a professional photographer," Melody noted.

That scepticism compounds practical financial barriers. Professional camera bodies, lenses, and audio equipment carry heavy import costs in West Africa, and institutional support is scarce.

"Nobody supports you; you need to build everything from scratch. Equipment is very expensive," Melody said.

The setback that built financial resilience

The stakes of that reality became painfully clear when Melody lost primary camera gear and could not immediately afford replacements.

Unable to purchase new equipment right away, the experience halted work and tested the brand's survival.

Yet, rather than ending the journey, the setback became a crucial business lesson.

It taught Melody the necessity of financial management, prompting the establishment of strict emergency funds dedicated exclusively to equipment backup and insurance.

Lessons behind the lens

Through all of it, the work has shaped the person behind the camera.

"It has taught me that I'm passionate about things I love and that I am patient," Melody reflected.

Managing variable wedding schedules, negotiating high-stress conditions, and working with varied client personalities require deep emotional stability.

Additionally, the camera has made it possible to depict truths that words frequently fall short of.

Asked what the camera communicates that words cannot, the answer was simple:

"Life is more beautiful than we think."

Melody Directions' advice for the next generation

Melody Directions' journey—from experimenting with mobile phone cameras in Accra to directing high-profile wedding visual productions—serves as a useful roadmap for young visual artists across Africa.

For young Ghanaians nursing a creative ambition while weighing the risks, Melody's advice is unambiguous:

"Just start from wherever you can and don't stop until you see yourself there. It doesn't matter how small. Just start, even if it's a phone."

Influencers who built houses through content creation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported facts about Ghanaian influencers who have built or bought homes using income from content creation and digital businesses.

One creator reportedly completed a house at just 22, while the Mitch Brothers built a 10-bedroom mansion as a gift to their mother—a heartfelt tribute to her sacrifices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh