The UK government published immigration rules listing countries whose university degrees can exempt applicants from English language tests

Canada appears on the UK's recognised majority-English-speaking country list but is explicitly excluded from the degree exemption

Ireland, which does not feature on the main country list, is separately included in the degree-level exemption under UK immigration rules

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The United Kingdom has outlined a set of countries whose university graduates may be exempt from taking a formal English language test when applying under UK immigration rules.

UK names countries where university graduates can meet the English requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Byrne - PA Images/Joel Ryan - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Under the official UK immigration framework, an applicant can satisfy the English language requirement by holding an academic qualification that meets the conditions set out in EL 5.2. Two main pathways exist under this provision.

The first covers any bachelor's degree, master's degree, or doctorate awarded by a university or college within the United Kingdom itself. The second applies to degree-level qualifications obtained from a university or college in a recognised majority-English-speaking country, as defined under EL 4.1, with one notable exclusion and one addition.

UK Countries Whose Degrees Qualify for Exemption

The countries listed under EL 4.1, from which degree-level qualifications can satisfy the English language requirement, are:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bahamas Barbados Belize British Overseas Territories Dominica Grenada Guyana Jamaica Malta New Zealand St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Ireland is separately included in the degree exemption, even though it does not appear on the EL 4.1 list.

It is worth noting that the exemption applies specifically to degree-level qualifications. Lower-level academic certificates or diplomas from institutions in any of those countries would not qualify under this provision.

Why Canada is treated differently

Despite being recognised as a majority-English-speaking country under EL 4.1, Canada is explicitly excluded from the degree exemption under EL 5.2. This means that a degree from a Canadian university does not automatically satisfy the English language requirement, even though Canada itself is otherwise acknowledged as a predominantly English-speaking nation.

The rules do not provide a public explanation for Canada's exclusion from this specific exemption, but the distinction is clearly stated in the official immigration guidance.

For applicants whose qualifications fall outside these categories, the standard route to meeting the English language requirement remains sitting an approved English language test as specified by UK immigration authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh