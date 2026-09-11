A source close to Iñaki Williams unveiled that the 32-year-old is weighing up his international future with the Black Stars

Williams switched his allegiance from Spain to Ghana in 2022 and has since featured at three major tournaments

An official announcement from the Athletic Bilbao forward is expected imminently, according to sources

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Iñaki Williams is reportedly on the verge of retiring from international football with the Black Stars.

Iñaki Williams is reportedly considering retiring from Ghana four years after switching from Spain. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Iñaki Williams considering Ghana retirement

A source close to the 32-year-old confirmed he is actively considering bringing his four-year stint with the national team to a close, with a formal announcement expected shortly, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Williams completed his nationality switch in 2022, becoming eligible to represent the country of his parents at the senior level.

He marked the move with his Ghana debut in June of that year, stepping onto the international stage with considerable fanfare and high expectations from supporters.

Williams' Black Stars career in retrospect

Since pulling on the Black Stars jersey for the first time, Williams has earned 28 caps and scored twice for Ghana, according to Transfermarkt.

His international career covered three major tournaments: the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

While his club form at Athletic Bilbao has consistently impressed, Williams struggled to replicate that output at international level.

Averaging 0.07 goals per game, or roughly 1 goal every 14 games left, many supporters questioning whether the forward ever truly found his rhythm in the Black Stars system.

What Iñaki's potential departure means for Ghana

Williams arrived with the promise of a player who had been attracting interest from the Spanish national team, and his decision to choose Ghana was widely celebrated as a significant coup.

His presence added profile and experience to the squad, and he remained a regular fixture in the setup throughout his time with the team.

Watch one of Iñaki's two goals for Ghana, as shared on X:

Should he confirm his retirement from international football, it would mark the end of a chapter that began with enormous optimism but ultimately left questions about whether he delivered on his full potential in a Black Stars shirt.

Further details about the reasoning behind his decision are expected to emerge once the official announcement is made.

Prophet warned Inaki Williams over Ghana choice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah had issued a worrying prediction about Inaki Williams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Prophetic Life Embassy founder claimed the Athletic Bilbao forward made a mistake by choosing Ghana over Spain at international level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh