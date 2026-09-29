Ghana's Parliament called an emergency sitting on Tuesday, September 29, following a petition by the Minority Caucus over recent seizures linked to the country

The Minority Caucus invoked Article 112(3) of the 1992 Constitution to compel the extraordinary session, led by Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu

Lawmakers are expected to question state institutions over how a container linked to Ghana passed through ports carrying nearly 3.9 tonnes of seized substances

Ghana's Parliament convened an emergency sitting on September 29, 2026, after the Minority Caucus petitioned for an extraordinary session to address mounting concerns over a series of high-profile narcotics seizures linked to consignments from the country.

Ghana’s Parliament holds an emergency sitting after the Minority invokes Article 112(3), seeking answers over a 3.9-tonne drug seizure at France’s Dunkirk port. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The one-day sitting was triggered in large part by the seizure of close to 3.9 tonnes of illicit substances at France's Port of Dunkirk, discovered aboard a container that reportedly departed from Ghana.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of Ghana's ports, cargo inspection systems and the effectiveness of measures designed to prevent the country from becoming a transit point for contraband.

Parliament: Minority Caucus invokes constitutional provision

First Deputy Minority Whip and Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu led the Minority Caucus in invoking Article 112(3) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution to compel the extraordinary sitting.

The provision allows Parliament to be recalled outside its regular schedule under urgent circumstances.

The session gives lawmakers a formal platform to demand answers from relevant state institutions, including customs and security agencies, about how the container in question was processed, inspected and cleared for export without raising alarms.

The Facebook post below provides more details about Parliament’s emergency meeting.

What Parliament hopes to uncover

Central to the day's deliberations is whether Ghana's cargo monitoring or border security systems failed.

Lawmakers intend to scrutinise the roles of agencies responsible for overseeing export consignments and to assess whether accountability mechanisms are functioning as they should.

The Minority has also raised questions about other significant seizures in which consignments with links to Ghana have come under international scrutiny, reflecting broader concerns about the country's reputation and its standing in global security arrangements.

The emergency sitting comes amid calls from civil society and opposition figures for stronger inter-agency collaboration and more rigorous oversight at Ghana's ports of entry and exit.

President Mahama forms an inter-agency task force after a major 3.9-tonne illegal substance seizure linked to Ghana, with 10 suspects arrested. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Ghana launches task force against narcotics smuggling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had directed the formation of an inter-agency task force to draw up a concrete plan to stop narcotics smuggling through Ghana's borders.

The directive came out of an emergency meeting Mahama personally chaired with senior security officials on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The task force has been given a two-week window to present a detailed roadmap of recommended measures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh