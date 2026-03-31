Stephen Apemah-Baah, a three-time Opoku Ware School (OWASS) representative at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has resurfaced in public months after gaining admission at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Three-time NSMQ Star Stephen Apemah-Baah Resurfaces Months After KNUST Admission

Source: Facebook

In December 2025, Stephen Apemah-Baah announced that he had been admitted to KNUST to study biomedical engineering.

The three-time NSMQ contestant scored eight As in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Before he began his academic journey at KNUST in 2025, the young man gained significant recognition for his stellar performances at the inter-senior high school competition.

In 2025, the former Opoku Ware School student was named the all-time NSMQ legend by the organisers of the contest.

He also holds the distinguished record of being the first Form One student to represent his school in the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Stephen Apemah-Baah resurfaces after KNUST admission

In a video shared by Brilla Lab on their official TikTok page, Stephen looked all grown up as he spoke about his academic achievements.

The KNUST student, wearing a yellow Ghana football jersey, publicly promoted the Brilla student platform, which helps NSMQ contestants with the right preparation for the academic competition.

Stephen's latest appearance stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians, including ardent viewers of NSMQ, surprised to see his massive growth a few months after pursuing his tertiary education.

The TikTok video of Stephen Apemah-Baah showing off his current look is below:

Adisadel College NSMQ contestants gain Legon admission

Three brilliant Adisadel College students who represented the school in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz competition (NSMQ) after having gained admission into the prestigious University of Ghana Medical School.

The students, David Kwaku Arhin, Emmanuel Bonney Arthur, and Selorm Gamesu, excelled exceedingly with eight As in their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The students gained admission to study medicine at Ghana's premier medical institute—University of Ghana Medical School (UGMC).

The trio represented their school gallantly in the 2025 season of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), where they demonstrated impressive academic performance.

Despite not emerging as winners of the tournament, their impressive performances were well noticed and applauded.

Stephen Apemah-Baah's latest appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ambassador of Progress commented:

"Errrr Stephen has grown paaa o."

Ernest said:

"The young shall grow ampa."

God's baby wrote:

"Eii, right now this plenty beard. Are you sure you are the Stephen I know?"

Disciple Makers Baptist Church said:

"You grow fast papa😳."

Richlove Oduro flaunts growth after completing SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richlove Oduro flaunted her massive growth after completing Nsein Senior High School.

In a video, the former viral sensation was seen working as a photographer on the University of Cape Coast campus.

Richlove Oduro's rare public sighting triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh