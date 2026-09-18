Voice of KNUST announced on Facebook that freshmen are expected to arrive on campus on October 13, 2026

The arrival date announcement follows KNUST releasing its admission list for the 2026/2027 academic year

Prospective students admitted for the new academic year now have a confirmed date to plan their move to campus

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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has confirmed the date on which newly admitted students are expected to report to campus for the 2026/2027 academic year.

KNUST confirms October 13, 2026, as the arrival date for freshmen after releasing its 2026/2027 admission list, helping students prepare for campus life early. Image credit: @Thevokofficial/X

Source: UGC

According to a Facebook post by Voice of KNUST, a popular educational platform that shares university updates, freshmen are scheduled to arrive on October 13, 2026.

The announcement was shared on September 17, 2026.

"Arrival of Freshmen for the KNUST 2026/2027 Academic Year has been scheduled for the 13th October, 2026," the post read.

The confirmed arrival date gives incoming students and their families adequate time to prepare for the transition to campus life, whether that involves arranging accommodation, purchasing supplies, or making travel plans.

The Facebook post below provides more details on the reporting date for KNUST freshers.

KNUST admission list released

The arrival date announcement follows KNUST's release of its admission list for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Students who have received offers of admission can now plan accordingly, with October 13, 2026 marked as the official day to begin the next chapter of their academic journey at one of Ghana's most prestigious universities.

KNUST, located in Kumasi, is widely regarded as a leading institution for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education on the continent, and each new intake brings thousands of students through its gates.

Newly admitted students are advised to follow official KNUST channels for further updates regarding registration, orientation, and any additional requirements ahead of the arrival date.

KNUST keeps fee-paying, parallel and vacancy routes open for unsuccessful applicants, prompting debate in Ghana over access, fairness and admissions policy. Image credit: PeopleImages/iStock

Source: UGC

KNUST provides options for unsuccessful applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) applicants who missed out on admission still have a pathway into the school.

KNUST shared the update on September 17, 2026, confirming that fee-paying and parallel options would be made available to those whose names did not appear on the school's provisional admissions list.

The announcement offered a measure of relief to the many prospective students who had been anxious since the list was published.

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Source: YEN.com.gh