Sarah Adwoa Safo, former Dome-Kwabenya MP, shared a video on Instagram on Monday, September 28, 2026, showing a white Chevrolet Corvette C8 gift for her son

The Corvette C8, valued at over $70,000, was bought to celebrate Kelvin Safo-Agyapong's college admission in the US after completing high school

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some pointedly asking what happened to the family's homegrown Kantanka cars while others congratulated Adwoa Safo's son

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Sarah Adwoa Safo has turned heads on social media after gifting her son, Kelvin Safo-Agyapong, a white Chevrolet Corvette C8 worth over $70,000 to mark a major milestone in his life.

Sarah Adwoa Safo gifts her son Kelvin a Chevrolet Corvette C8 worth over $70,000 after his US college admission. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

The former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament shared the surprise on Instagram on Monday, September 28, 2026, captioning the post:

"A nice and perfect gift for a growing young man going places. This is from Mum to you❤️"

The gift comes on the heels of Adwoa Safo announcing on social media that her son Kelvin, whom she shares with former Assin Central MP and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, had secured college admission in the United States, following his High School graduation.

The former Gender Minister, who is also the daughter of the late religious leader and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kantanka Group, clearly wanted to send her son off in style.

Adwoa Safo's Corvette gift to Kelvin

The Instagram video showed the sleek white Chevrolet Corvette C8 parked at a Mobil petrol station at night, its "CORVETTE" badge clearly visible on the rear.

The C8 generation of the iconic American sports car, equipped with an aftermarket or optional high-wing rear spoiler, starts above $70,000, making this one of the more extravagant parting gifts a Ghanaian public figure has gifted a child ahead of studies abroad.

The Instagram photo of Adwoa Safo gifting her son the new Corvette after his college admission is below:

Fan reactions to Adwoa Safo's Corvette gift

The post quickly drew comments from followers, with opinions ranging from proud to playfully pointed.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@quicksales20 asked:

"What happened to kantanka cars?"

@doriiis.kye wrote:

"Make mom proud in the future, young champ 🔥."

@designedbycaroldep added:

"Awesome. Great work 👍🏽."

Adwoa Safo's daughter attends Kantanka's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Adwoa Safo’s daughter, who drew attention for her poise and elegant look at her late grandfather Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka’s dote yie ceremony.

The video quickly went viral, with viewers admiring her composure and noting her resemblance to her mother.

The funeral also followed a public family dispute over plans for the ceremony, adding further interest to the event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh