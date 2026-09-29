The University of Cape Coast announced an exchange programme opportunity for undergraduate students

UCC confirmed the programme is open exclusively to Level 200 and Level 300 students across the university

Interested students have until Friday, October 2, 2026, to submit their applications before the deadline closes

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced an exchange programme opportunity open to eligible undergraduate students, urging those who qualify to apply before time runs out.

UCC opens its exchange programme to Level 200 and 300 undergraduates, with applications due by 2 October 2026; eligibility and application details included. Image credit: GoodLifeStudio/iStock

Source: UGC

The university shared the announcement on its official Facebook page on September 27, 2026, confirming that the programme is exclusively available to Level 200 and Level 300 students.

UCC exchange programme details

According to the university, the application window closes on Friday, October 2, 2026, giving eligible students only a short period to gather their materials and submit.

UCC directed interested applicants to visit the Office of International Relations portal at international.ucc.edu.gh/ucc-students to learn more and complete their applications.

Students with questions about the programme can also reach out directly to the Office of International Relations via email at international@ucc.edu.gh.

How to apply for UCC exchange programme

With the deadline just days away from the announcement, UCC encouraged students to act promptly.

The university shared additional details about the specific partner institutions involved in the exchange, as they directed all further enquiries through the official channels listed above.

Undergraduate students at Level 200 and Level 300 who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to visit the application portal and contact the Office of International Relations as soon as possible to avoid missing the October 2 cut-off.

The Facebook post below provides more details about UCC’s exchange programme opening.

UCC's 2026 cut-off points for all programmes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) published the cut-off points for over 110 programmes on its official admissions portal, giving prospective students a clear guide on the aggregate scores required to secure admission for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The move comes shortly after results for candidates who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were released.

The cut-off figures cover two categories of applicants: those who were awaiting results from the 2024 sitting, and those applying through the Post-WASSCE 2025 route.

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Source: YEN.com.gh