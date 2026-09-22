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UK Publishes 80 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for High Potential Individual Visa
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UK Publishes 80 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for High Potential Individual Visa

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • The UK government updated its High Potential Individual visa list to include 80 global universities for the 2025 to 2026 cycle
  • Graduates of the listed institutions can live and work in the UK without needing a job offer from an employer
  • The eligible universities span countries including the United States, China, Australia, Singapore, and several European nations

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The United Kingdom government has released an updated list of 80 universities worldwide whose graduates qualify to apply for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, covering degrees awarded between 1 November 2025 and 31 October 2026.

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UK publishes 80 universities recognised for High Potential Individual visa applications. Photo source: @andyburnham, @ukscholar
Source: Getty Images

The list, last updated on 4 November 2025, is published on the UK government's official website and covers institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

What the UK HPI Visa offers

The HPI visa is aimed at graduates of top-ranked universities outside the United Kingdom who want to work in Britain or explore career opportunities there.

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Its most attractive feature is that applicants do not need a job offer or employer sponsorship before applying, making it accessible to young professionals at an early stage of their careers.

Any graduate whose qualification was awarded by one of the 80 listed universities within the eligible period can apply.

UK HPI Visa: List of 80 eligible universities

The complete list, arranged alphabetically, includes:

  1. Australian National University
  2. Boston University
  3. Brown University
  4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
  5. Carnegie Mellon University
  6. City University of Hong Kong
  7. Columbia University
  8. Cornell University
  9. Delft University of Technology
  10. Duke University
  11. EPFL
  12. ETH Zurich
  13. Fudan University
  14. Harvard University
  15. Heidelberg University
  16. Institut Polytechnique de Paris
  17. Johns Hopkins University
  18. Karolinska Institute
  19. KTH Royal Institute of Technology
  20. KU Leuven
  21. Kyoto University
  22. Lund University
  23. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  24. McGill University
  25. Monash University
  26. Nanjing University
  27. Nanyang Technological University Singapore
  28. National University of Singapore
  29. New York University
  30. Northwestern University
  31. Peking University
  32. Princeton University
  33. PSL University
  34. Purdue University West Lafayette
  35. Seoul National University
  36. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
  37. Sorbonne University
  38. Stanford University
  39. Technical University of Munich
  40. The Chinese University of Hong Kong
  41. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
  42. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
  43. The University of Hong Kong
  44. The University of Melbourne
  45. The University of New South Wales
  46. The University of Queensland
  47. The University of Texas at Austin
  48. The University of Tokyo
  49. Tsinghua University
  50. Université Paris-Saclay
  51. University of Amsterdam
  52. University of Bonn
  53. University of British Columbia
  54. University of California, Berkeley
  55. University of California Irvine
  56. University of California Los Angeles
  57. University of California San Diego
  58. University of California Santa Barbara
  59. University of Chicago
  60. University of Copenhagen
  61. University of Groningen
  62. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  63. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  64. University of Minnesota Twin Cities
  65. University of Munich (LMU Munich
  66. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  67. University of Pennsylvania
  68. University of Science and Technology of China
  69. University of Southern California
  70. University of Sydney
  71. University of Toronto
  72. University of Washington
  73. University of Wisconsin-Madison
  74. University of Zurich
  75. Uppsala University
  76. Vanderbilt University
  77. Washington University in St Louis
  78. Yale University
  79. Yonsei University
  80. Zhejiang University

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The list includes 37 American universities, making the United States the most represented country, followed by China, Australia, and several European and Asian nations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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