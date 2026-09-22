UK Publishes 80 Universities Whose Graduates Qualify for High Potential Individual Visa
- The UK government updated its High Potential Individual visa list to include 80 global universities for the 2025 to 2026 cycle
- Graduates of the listed institutions can live and work in the UK without needing a job offer from an employer
- The eligible universities span countries including the United States, China, Australia, Singapore, and several European nations
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The United Kingdom government has released an updated list of 80 universities worldwide whose graduates qualify to apply for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, covering degrees awarded between 1 November 2025 and 31 October 2026.
The list, last updated on 4 November 2025, is published on the UK government's official website and covers institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
What the UK HPI Visa offers
The HPI visa is aimed at graduates of top-ranked universities outside the United Kingdom who want to work in Britain or explore career opportunities there.
Its most attractive feature is that applicants do not need a job offer or employer sponsorship before applying, making it accessible to young professionals at an early stage of their careers.
Any graduate whose qualification was awarded by one of the 80 listed universities within the eligible period can apply.
UK HPI Visa: List of 80 eligible universities
The complete list, arranged alphabetically, includes:
- Australian National University
- Boston University
- Brown University
- California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
- Carnegie Mellon University
- City University of Hong Kong
- Columbia University
- Cornell University
- Delft University of Technology
- Duke University
- EPFL
- ETH Zurich
- Fudan University
- Harvard University
- Heidelberg University
- Institut Polytechnique de Paris
- Johns Hopkins University
- Karolinska Institute
- KTH Royal Institute of Technology
- KU Leuven
- Kyoto University
- Lund University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- McGill University
- Monash University
- Nanjing University
- Nanyang Technological University Singapore
- National University of Singapore
- New York University
- Northwestern University
- Peking University
- Princeton University
- PSL University
- Purdue University West Lafayette
- Seoul National University
- Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Sorbonne University
- Stanford University
- Technical University of Munich
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
- The University of Hong Kong
- The University of Melbourne
- The University of New South Wales
- The University of Queensland
- The University of Texas at Austin
- The University of Tokyo
- Tsinghua University
- Université Paris-Saclay
- University of Amsterdam
- University of Bonn
- University of British Columbia
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of California Irvine
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of California San Diego
- University of California Santa Barbara
- University of Chicago
- University of Copenhagen
- University of Groningen
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of Minnesota Twin Cities
- University of Munich (LMU Munich
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Science and Technology of China
- University of Southern California
- University of Sydney
- University of Toronto
- University of Washington
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Zurich
- Uppsala University
- Vanderbilt University
- Washington University in St Louis
- Yale University
- Yonsei University
- Zhejiang University
The list includes 37 American universities, making the United States the most represented country, followed by China, Australia, and several European and Asian nations.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh