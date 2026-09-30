The Mfantsipim Class of 2020 alumni page celebrated Appiah-Thompson Peter Jnr on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Appiah-Thompson Peter Jnr completed his medical degree at KNUST, six years after leaving Mfantsipim School

The new doctor first gained attention as a contestant for Mfantsipim during the 2020 NSMQ competition

Appiah-Thompson Peter Jnr, a former Mfantsipim School student who competed in the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has graduated as a medical doctor from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mfantsipim 2020 NSMQ contestant Appiah-Thompson Peter graduates as a medical doctor from KNUST. Photo source: Oaklight Pictures, Showtime Pictures, NSMQ

Source: Instagram

The MOBA Class of 2020 alumni page shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, announcing that the dream Appiah-Thompson Peter Jnr nursed when he first walked through the gates of Mfantsipim had, at last, come to pass.

"Ten years ago, it was only a dream when we first entered the four corners of the hills. Six years after leaving the hills, that dream has become a reality," the post read.

The former NSMQ contestant graduated from medical school with many others at a ceremony at KNUST on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

From NSMQ stage to the medical profession

Appiah-Thompson Peter Jnr represented Mfantsipim School alongside Palmer Maison at the 2020 NSMQ, a fiercely competitive national quiz contest that pits Ghana's top secondary schools against one another in science and mathematics.

Ghana's first-ever Senior High School was eliminated from the 1/8 stage of the competition by Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) in a tough contest that also included St Mary's Senior High School on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

That experience placed him in the national spotlight before he went on to pursue medicine at KNUST.

Appiah-Thompson's class of 2020 alumni described the path from those Mfantsipim School classrooms to the medical profession as "one of dedication, resilience and excellence", a sentiment that resonated widely with followers who flooded the comments section with congratulations.

The Instagram post celebrating Appiah-Thompson Peter's graduation from KNUST is below:

Reactions to Appiah-Thompson Peter becoming medical doctor

Appiah-Thompson Peter's latest milestone drew a wave of warm messages from friends and well-wishers on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

_ely._adonai said:

"Congratulations my bro!🥳."

ben.t_oleyyy commented:

"Congratulations, Dr ATP👏."

im_isaac001 said:

"Congratulations, Dr. ATP🔥."

NSMQ 2020 Champion Daniel Gakpetor graduates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor, the former PRESEC captain who has graduated from Dartmouth College with two engineering degrees.

After leading PRESEC to the 2020 NSMQ title, Gakpetor went on to work in artificial intelligence and machine learning—and returned to Ghana to help students from less-privileged backgrounds apply to university.

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Source: YEN.com.gh