Ghana's Scholarships Authority announced new scholarship opportunities at six universities in Saudi Arabia

Eligible applicants must be Ghanaian citizens residing in Ghana and hold a valid passport and birth certificate

The scholarships cover programmes ranging from Medicine and Engineering to Islamic Economics and Architecture

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The Ghana Scholarships Authority has announced an opportunity for Ghanaian students to pursue degree programmes at selected universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with applications now open to qualified candidates.

Ghana Scholarships Authority announces Saudi scholarships at six universities. Image credit: Drazen Zigic/iStock, gespensions

Source: UGC

The authority made the announcement through an official press release on September 25, 2026, inviting interested applicants to come forward for scholarship awards across a range of academic disciplines.

Universities and programmes on offer

Six universities are participating in the scheme: the University of Taif, the University of Madinah, the University of Jazan, the University of Najran, the University of Tabuk, and Fahad Bin Sultan University.

Students admitted under the scholarship can pursue studies in Technology Management, Business Management, Islamic Economics, Marketing, Engineering, Technology, Medicine, Education, and Architecture.

The X post below contains the Ghana Scholarships Authority's official press release.

Scholarship: Who can apply and how

To be eligible, candidates must be Ghanaian citizens currently residing in Ghana.

They are also required to possess a genuine birth certificate and a valid passport.

Applicants are directed to submit their applications through the online portal at studyinsaudi.sa/en.

The authority urged prospective candidates to read through all eligibility requirements, terms, and conditions carefully before completing their applications.

The Ghana Scholarships Authority, which operates under the mandate of transforming Ghana through education, regularly coordinates scholarship placements at universities abroad on behalf of the government.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister and MP for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, honours 6 Top WASSCE students with laptops. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak.

Source: Instagram

Ablakwa gives WASSCE top candidates full scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, recognised six of the constituency's highest-performing WASSCE candidates with MacBooks and full scholarships, in a ceremony hosted at the MP's office.

The six students, drawn from across the North Tongu district in the Volta Region, were celebrated for outstanding results in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Three of them recorded seven A grades each: Freda Esenam Glah, Yvonne Kekeli Doe and Japhet Akpaglo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh