Ghana's Parliament Select Committee on Sports announced plans to summon the GFA and Sports Minister following the Black Stars' 4-2 loss to The Gambia

Committee Chairman Ernest Henry Norgbey said lawmakers want to understand what is happening within Ghana football before drawing conclusions

Ernest Henry Norgbey raised the possibility of dissolving the GFA but stressed no such demand has been made at this stage

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Ghana's Parliament is moving to hold the country's football authorities to account after the Black Stars suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Parliament moves to summon GFA after Black Stars’ embarrassing defeat to Gambia. Image credit: Kurt Okraku, Parliament of Ghana

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Ernest Henry Norgbey, Chairman of Parliament's Select Committee on Sports, announced that the committee plans to invite Ghana Football Association officials and the Sports Minister to face questions about the national team's recent struggles.

Norgbey made the disclosure during an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM shortly after the defeat, stating that while the committee had not yet carried out its own independent review, lawmakers felt a direct engagement with football authorities was overdue.

Parliament seeks answers on Black Stars' struggles

The committee chairman said the planned meeting would centre on understanding the root causes of the team's poor performances and what structural or administrative failings may be contributing to them.

Norgbey also raised the prospect of more drastic intervention, pointing to developments in Nigeria as a reference point for what could happen when football governance breaks down.

He did not rule out the possibility of the government dissolving the GFA and rebuilding Ghanaian football from the ground up.

However, he was measured in his remarks, clarifying that he was not calling for such action at this stage. His position is that the committee must first gain a full understanding of the situation before recommending any significant steps.

GFA dissolution and suspension floated as options

In a striking aside, Norgbey suggested that even a potential suspension from international football could, in theory, give Ghana the space to overhaul its football structures, though he made clear this was not a position he was advocating for.

The legislator's comments reflect the depth of concern among Ghanaian officials following a result that has intensified scrutiny of both the technical direction of the Black Stars and the broader administration of the sport in the country.

The forthcoming parliamentary session will give the GFA and the Sports Minister a formal platform to address questions about the team's form, investment in football development, and the structures underpinning the sport at all levels.

For now, the Sports Committee has indicated it will reserve judgement until it has gathered enough information to determine what remedies, if any, may be necessary.

The X post on parliament's plan to summon the GFA is below.

GFA boss faces growing call for resignation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Romeo’s call for GFA President Kurt Okraku to resign after Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars led 2-0 before conceding four goals at home, leaving Ghana bottom of Group C without a point after two matches.

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Source: YEN.com.gh