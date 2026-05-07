Ousmane Dembélé has significantly boosted his chances of retaining the Ballon d’Or after inspiring PSG to back-to-back Champions League final appearances

Meanwhile, Dembélé's closest rival, Harry Kane, saw his hopes suffer a setback following Bayern's painful exit

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the updated 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings as the season heads into its decisive stretch, with the World Cup also fast approaching

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The 2026 Ballon d’Or race has taken another fascinating turn following Paris Saint-Germain’s march into the UEFA Champions League final.

Ousmane Dembélé strengthened his case for football’s biggest individual prize after another decisive European night, while Harry Kane’s hopes suffered a major setback following Bayern Munich’s semi-final exit.

Ousmane Dembélé leads the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or prize after PSG knocked out Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Photos by Adam Pretty and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Top 5 Ballon d’Or contenders right now

With the World Cup also looming large, the race remains wide open. But as things stand, players delivering on the biggest stages are beginning to separate themselves from the chasing pack.

Here is how the Ballon d’Or rankings currently shape up.

5. Declan Rice

Declan Rice has continued to grow into one of the best midfielders in world football since swapping West Ham for Arsenal.

The Englishman has become the heartbeat of Mikel Arteta’s side with his energy, leadership and ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch.

Rice was outstanding again during Arsenal’s Champions League run, particularly in the semi-final clash against Atlético Madrid, where his composure and defensive awareness stood out.

Beyond club football, he is expected to play a key role for England under Thomas Tuchel at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If Arsenal win either the Premier League or the Champions League or even both, and the Three Lions go deep in the tournament, Rice could rise even higher in the rankings.

4. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal’s rise continues to amaze the football world.

The Barcelona teenager entered the season as one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or and has only strengthened that reputation with another brilliant campaign.

His performances in Europe last season introduced him to a global audience. At the same time, his creativity, dribbling and confidence continue to make him one of the most feared young players in football.

There are still concerns over his workload and recent injury setbacks, but if he shines for Spain at the World Cup, Yamal could become one of the youngest Ballon d’Or winners ever.

3. Michael Olise

The nonchalant star. Michael Olise has quietly put together one of the best individual seasons in Europe.

The French attacker has been sensational for Bayern Munich, combining goals and assists with remarkable consistency.

Whether drifting past defenders or creating chances out of nothing, Olise has become one of the Bundesliga’s standout entertainers.

His performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals particularly caught the eye, as he tormented defenders over both legs.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Crystal Palace winger has registered 51 goal contributions in 49 matches, scoring 21 goals and providing 30 assists.

With France among the favourites for the World Cup, Olise’s stock could rise even further in the coming months.

2. Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s individual numbers remain extraordinary despite Bayern’s Champions League heartbreak.

The England captain has once again delivered goals at an elite level, scoring 33 Bundesliga goals — the most in Europe’s top five leagues this season, as cited by ESPN.

He also netted 13 times in the Champions League, including Bayern’s goal in the 1-1 draw with PSG in the second leg of their semi-final contest.

Overall, Kane, who equalled one of Ronaldo's Champions League milestones this term, has produced 60 goals for club and country this campaign, underlining why he remains firmly in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Still, Bayern’s European exit may hurt his chances, especially with the award often favouring players who deliver trophies and defining moments in major competitions.

England’s World Cup journey could now become decisive in Kane’s quest for the Golden Ball.

1. Ousmane Dembélé

Right now, Ousmane Dembélé looks like the man to beat.

The PSG winger has delivered when it matters most, stepping up repeatedly in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

He was outstanding against Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter-finals and followed that with crucial contributions against Bayern Munich in the semis.

While his overall numbers are not as explosive as last season, the timing and importance of his goals have massively boosted his Ballon d’Or credentials.

Dembélé has also overtaken Kylian Mbappé as PSG’s most productive player in Champions League knockout football in terms of goal contributions.

With France heading into the World Cup as one of the favourites, another strong international tournament could see him win the Ballon d’Or for a second straight year.

Outside contenders for 2026 Ballon d'Or

The race is far from over.

Players like Luis Díaz, Kylian Mbappé, Vitinha and Vinícius Júnior remain serious contenders, especially with major finals and the World Cup still ahead.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 26, 2026 in Paris. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Even veterans Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could yet force their way into the conversation if Portugal and Argentina enjoy strong World Cup campaigns.

But for now, PSG’s run to the Champions League final has shifted the momentum firmly in Dembélé’s favour.

With football’s biggest matches still to come, the Ballon d’Or battle promises plenty more twists before a winner is finally crowned.

How Dembélé won 2025 Ballon d'Or

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Ousmane Dembélé completed a remarkable turnaround by winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

The French star finished ahead of Lamine Yamal and several high-profile teammates to claim football’s biggest individual prize last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh