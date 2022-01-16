Moesha Boduong has finally made her triumphant return to social media after months off

The actress and brand influencer took to Instagram to drop her first post after 7 months

Moesha went off social media following some health issues but has made a number of appearances in videos and photos

Social media influencer and actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has made a surprise return to social media after taking months off due to ill health and other issues.

The actress, in her very first post after going offline since June 26, 2021, gave reverence to God and spoke about his majesty.

Taking to Instagram in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Moesha wrote in bold letters:

"GOD IS KING"

Moesha

Source: Instagram

The actress did not add a caption to the post she made but the fact that she had access to her account has left many of her colleagues and especially her fans very thrilled.

Celebs and fans react to the post

Many followers as well as friends of Moesha who had missed her and were happy to see her online took to the comment section to react.

Actress victorialebenee wrote:

"God is Alpha"

Actor and celeb tailor elikemkumordzie also had this to say:

"We are right here. Take your time. We still love you. Can't wait ."

dominickie20 noted:

"You have been missed Moe God is indeed king We bless and thank God for your life"

kei_llah could not agree more:

"Forever King"

akuabadollsmakeovers had this to say:

"Awwwnn i miss you so much"

meek_nova_bae:

"Good too hear from you"

There were many such comments that showed fans and friends of the actress were more than happy to see her getting back to normal life again.

