15 iconic trios from all over the world that you should know about

For decades, people have witnessed the roles and exploits of trios globally. These iconic trios through movies, myths, history, and music have eroded the once general belief that three is a crowd.

Singers Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child and Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Photo: Kevin Winter and BEN STANSALL/Stringer

Trios have been an integral part of human culture for centuries, with their popularity spanning across the globe. From music to mythology, trios have captured our imaginations and entertained fans in countless ways. Discover some of the most famous iconic trios from around the world.

Most iconic trios

What are some famous groups of three? Numerous well-known groups are in threes. Interestingly, some of these groups are famous trios in mythology, movie, music bands, and historical literature characters. Below are a few of them:

Bee Gees

The Bee Gees (left to right: brothers Maurice Gibb, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb) at a party celebrating their 20th anniversary as a vocal group. Photo: Leonard M. DeLessio/Corbis

The Bee Gees are one of history's best iconic British trios and renowned music stars. The legendary band was formed in 1958 and consist of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin. They have sold over 220 million records and are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members.

They were one of the lives of disco music in the 1960s and 1970s. One of their hit songs was Saturday Night Fever, used for a movie of the same name in 1977.

The Magi

Painting held at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Birmingham. From The World's Greatest Paintings, Vol. 1, edited by T. Leman Hare. Photo: Print Collector

The Magi, or three wise men, are popular mythological trios in history and among Christians. The wise men from the East paid homage to baby Jesus with three expensive gifts. These gifts were Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh. It is well established that Christmas celebrations worldwide are only complete with recognising these notable figures.

Destiny's Child

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Ezra Shaw

This was one of the iconic American girl groups from the 90s. Its final line-up consisted of sensational singers Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Their music group made waves in the music industry, with over 60 million albums sold. However, the group parted ways in 2006.

The Top Gear team

Top Gear presenters (L-R) Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond pose with the award for Most Popular Factual Programme at the National Television Awards 2007. Photo: Dave Hogan

Best known for their hot air balloon travel adventures, these trios have remained one of the best groups in history. Top Gear is a British motoring show that has witnessed a variety of hosts, but none beats the three English men, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

The ability of the team to face diverse situations in their tours using their special techniques makes them top-notch. However, after ten years on the show, they separated. Regardless, the same trio hosts one of the most-watched Amazon series Grand Tour.

The Three Musketeers

The statue of D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers by Georgia-born artist Zurab Tsereteli. Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP

If you know the famous maxim "all for one and one for all," then you must know that part of the greatest characters of literary history includes Porthos, Aramis, and Athos. The Three Musketeers is a French novel written in 1844 by Alexandre Dumas Pere. After its cinematic version in 1993 and its movie adaptation on 14 October 2011, its fame increased.

D'Artagnan is the story's protagonist, joined by the Musketeers to protect the French king. Most people believe it was a real story in the 1600s; however, these trios have been adapted into cartoons, films, and other media forms.

Iconic trios in films

One of the perfect sources of unique trios is from movies and films. For ages, they have produced several groups people remember. Well, check these out for these talented characters.

The Three Stooges

Sean Hayes, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Will Sasso attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Three Stooges in Hollywood, United States. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Comedian Ted Healy created a Vaudeville group in the early 30s, becoming one of the best 20th-century acts of all time. This American comedy group consists of Moe, Larry, and Curly, best known as The Three Stooges. The show made millions from 190 short films; some iconic ones were A Plumbing We Village and Soup To Nut.

Harry, Hermione, and Ron

L-R: Rupert Grint (Ron), Emma Watson (Hermione), and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) arrive for the Global DVD & VHS Launch party at Middle Temple in Central London. Photo: PA Images

The magical series of Harry Potter was a book introduced in 1997. But then, the Friends Forever group of Harry, Hermione, and Ron has been incorporated into books, movies, films, merchandise video games, and theme parks.

Best known as The Golden Trio, the three friends hunted for Voldemort's Horcruxes, and fans love their tricks and display of friendship. Harry is the boss, Ron the sidekick, and Hermoine the brain of the enterprise.

Charlie’s Angels (original)

Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith, the Charlie's Angels, appear for the Aaron Spelling Tribute. Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

One of the iconic female trios in movies is the original Charlie’s Angels lineup of Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett-Majors, and Jaclyn Smith. The 1970 movie depicts three beautiful female detectives working for Charlie in Angel City. It is one of the famous television shows with many franchise products.

The Three Amigos

The 1996 comedy film featured Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short as The Three Amigos. The story showcases three silent characters who used their skills to fend for themselves in the village. However, they were mistaken as real heroes in a small Mexican village and had to accept their new status to stop a wicked bandit. Their movie ranked as one of the 100 funniest movies of all time.

What are some popular Disney trios?

Walt Disney is one of the most famous animated productions in the movie industry. It is one of the kids' favourites as content ranging from princesses, fairy tales, comics, and adventures has been accessed from Disney.

Huey, Dewey, and Louie

Treasure of the Found Lamp! on Disney Channel. Photo: Disney Channel

Donald Duck's nephews are Huey, Dewey and Louie. They are cute ducklings with mischievous and wise characters. Carl Barks wrote the popular animation in a comic book series, which became known in 1937 in a comic newspaper. But then, the lovable ducks have become known in movies, cartoons, and television series. One of their signatures is that Huey is red, Dewey is blue, and Louie is green.

Three Little Pigs

Walt Disney's Silly Symphonies comprise Fifer, Fiddler, and Practical Pig, better known as The Three Little Pigs. Most children are familiar with the fairy tale story of these pigs who built houses with straw, sticks, and bricks to prevent the attack of a hungry wolf named The Big Bad Wolf.

Three Good Fairies

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather are known as the Three Good Fairies. The Disney animation of Sleeping Beauty in 1959 showcases these trios and their powers. They protect the princess from evil maleficent with their band of magic, and since their appearance, children see them as real. They are important cultural figures in Disney movies.

Animated iconic trios

If you look at some kids' merchandise like school bags and kits, you will see most of the best-animated trios in the world. They don't just excite children but have become pop cultural figures. Here are a few of them:

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks arrive at 20th Century Fox's 'Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip premiere at the Zanuck Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Ross Bagdasarian Sr created the three musical groups of chipmunks. These characters are Alvin and his two brothers, Simon and Theodore. Alvin is mischievous and generally seen as the leader, Simon is intelligent, and Theodore is filled with simplicity. The animated musical comedy television series has had several versions, including a real movie. It also airs as an animation series on Nickelodeon.

Powerpuff Girls

The Powerpuff Girls attend the Family & Friends Fun Day by kids' TV channels Cartoon Network and Boomerang in Munich, Germany. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are heroic kindergarten little girls who fight to save their city with superpowers. Craig McCracken created the 1990s Carton Network series. The three girls are definitions of sugar, spice, and everything that makes up the chemical their father, Professor Utonium, accidentally used in making them.

Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura

Naruto during the 2004 Tokyo International Anime Fair at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage

This is one of the iconic anime trios in the world. Since its original Manga series in 1991, fans can't get enough of them. Naruto and his friends, Sasuke and Sakura, are powerful ninjas of fire, lighting, and earth who combine to do incredible stunts. The intriguing animation has been inculcated into video games and spin-offs, with more series produced.

Some of the iconic trios in the world are significant cultural phenomena. Their talents, skills, and display of uniqueness make them exceptional in history, entertainment, and life.

Different content creators have emerged with significant transformations in the entertainment industry due to technological advancement. While some of these content creators are making waves online, a few of them have made an effort to try out their skills in acting.

