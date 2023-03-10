20 of the biggest Atlanta rappers you should be watching out in 2024

It's no secret that rap music has been one of the most popular styles worldwide for decades. New rap styles and subgenres have emerged, and the genre has become a forum for political and social commentary. The rap industry is cutthroat; therefore, it takes a lot of skill and dedication. The list of the best rappers in the world will only be complete by mentioning some Atlanta rappers. So who are the biggest Atlanta rappers right now?

Many musicians have emerged from Atlanta recently, making the city a veritable rap talent factory. These artists have helped elevate the status of America's music culture and advance rap. Rappers from Atlanta are widely regarded for their bold and daring musical choices, often incorporating trap, R&B, and pop elements into their songs.

20 biggest Atlanta rappers

Atlanta's best rappers are, without a doubt, among the best in the world. After all, the city is currently the top dog in the rap game. Why is Atlanta the rap capital? Atlanta is known as the rap capital for various reasons, including its rich musical heritage and thriving music scene. It has built an infrastructure where each generation helps the next crop of artists thrive.

In addition, many of rap's biggest stars were born or relocated to the city. As a result, the city has produced some of the best talents the genre has ever seen. So, which rappers are the best?

1. Gunna

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also known as Gunna, is an Atlanta-born rapper, singer, and songwriter. He has record deals with 300 Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Young Thug's YSL Records, and others. In 2019, he released his first studio album, Drip or Drown 2; in 2020, he released Wunna, his second studio album. His third album, DS4Ever, debuted at number one for the second time in a row after its release in 2022.

2. Young Thug

Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, is one of Atlanta's most talented MCs. He was among the most innovative and forward-thinking rappers when he first appeared on the scene. His most recent albums include So Much Fun, Punk, and the YSL Records.

3. Future

Nayvadius DeMun Cash, better known as Future, is an American rapper. He is known for his mumble-styled vocals and prolific output. Future is considered a pioneer in using melody and auto-tune in modern trap music. Due to the sustained contemporary popularity of his musical style, he is one of the most influential rappers of his generation.

4. Lil Baby

Dominique Armani Jones, also known as Lil Baby, is a famous American rapper. He rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing. Lil Baby has enjoyed commercial success, releasing his debut album, Harder Than Ever, in 2018.

5. 21 Savage

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known professionally as 21 Savage, is a rapper based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Born in London, he moved to Atlanta with his mother at age seven. 21 Savage became known after releasing two mixtapes in 2015. He then attained international attention by releasing the collaborative EP Savage Mode (2016) with Metro Boomin.

6. Latto

Alyssa Michelle Stephens (formerly Mulatto) is an American rapper and singer who goes by the stage name Latto or Big Latto. She made her television debut in 2016 on the reality competition show The Rap Game, hosted by American rapper Jermaine Dupri. Latto won the first season under the stage name Miss Mulatto but turned down a record deal despite being the winner.

7. Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, is a rapper and record executive based in Atlanta, Georgia. He pioneered the hip-hop subgenre trap music, debuting with Trap House in 2005, followed by Hard to Kill in 2006. His third studio album, Back to the Trap House, was released in 2007. Gucci Mane has 14 studio albums and over 71 mixtapes to his credit.

8. J.I.D

Destin Choice Route is an American rapper better known by his stage name JID. He adopted the moniker JID from his grandmother's nickname based on his "jittery" behaviour. JID is a part of the musical collective Spillage Village, founded by EarthGang in 2010, with Hollywood JB, JordxnBryant, and 6lack, among others.

JID signed with J. Cole's Dreamville Records and Interscope Records. He is also a hip hop supergroup Zoink Gang member, with Smino, Buddy, and Guapdad 4000.

9. 6LACK

Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr, also known as 6lack, gained notable recognition following the release of his single, "Prblms", taken from his debut album, Free 6lack, in 2016. He signed with Love Renaissance and Interscope Records. In addition, he is also a member of the Atlanta-Baltimore music collective Spillage Village. 6lack has received three Grammy Award nominations and has won an MTV Video Music Award.

10. Lil Yachty

Miles Parks McCollum, also known as Lil Yachty, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He first gained recognition on the internet in 2015 for his singles One Night and Minnesota from his debut EP Summer Songs. Yachty has released five studio albums, with four charting within the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

11. Big Boi

Antwan André Patton, better known as Big Boi, is among the famous rappers that live in Atlanta. He is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer best known for being a member of the southern hip-hop duo Outkast alongside André 3000. As one half of the most incredible rap team ever, Big Boi helped keep a balance in the group, experimental beats, and flow on OutKast albums with his more grounded, natural lyricism and aesthetic.

12. TI

Who is the most famous rapper from Atlanta? The most renowned rapper from Atlanta is TI. He is one of the most successful rappers ever and a forefather of the hip-hop style known as trap. Harris has released 11 studio albums and won three Grammy Awards. Seven of his albums have debuted in the top five on the US Billboard 200.

13. Money Man

Tysen Jay Bolding, professionally known as Money Man (Big Money), is an Atlanta-based American rapper. In 2020, he released 24, a hit single from his eighth mixtape Epidemic, which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100.

14. YFN Lucci

Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, better known as YFN Lucci, is an American rapper and singer from Atlanta, Georgia. He has released several mixtapes, including Wish Me Well and Wish Me Well 2. In 2017, YFN released his debut EP, Long Live Nut. Ray Ray From Summerhill, his debut studio album, peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 in 2018.

15. CyHi The Prynce

Cydel Charles Young, known professionally as CyHi the Prynce, is among the well-known Atlanta underground rappers. In 2009, he signed his first major-label contract with Konvict Muzik. Young has released nine mixtapes, the latest being BHP II: NAACP (2015). In November 2017, he released his debut album, No Dope on Sundays, under Sony Music.

16. Childish Gambino

Donald McKinley Glover Jr, also known as Childish Gambino, is among the best Atlanta rappers. He is an American actor, comedian, singer, rapper, writer, director, and producer. He has had a successful career as an actor and rapper, releasing four albums.

17. Playboi Carti

Jordan Terrell Carter, known professionally as Playboi Carti, is an American rapper. He belonged to the local underground label Awful Records before signing with ASAP Mob's AWGE Label under Interscope Records. Playboi released his first studio album, Die Lit, in 2018, followed by his second, Whole Lotta Red, in 2020.

18. Young Nudy

Quantavious Tavario Thomas, better known as Young Nudy, is an Atlanta native. Thomas has released three mixtapes Slimeball (2016), Slimeball 2 (2017), and Slimeball 3 (2018). He is also famous as 21 Savage's cousin and has collaborated with him on the song Since When (2018). On 24 February 2020, he released his debut studio album Anyways, followed by Dr Ev4l in 2021.

19. Migos

The Migos were an American hip-hop group from Lawrenceville, Georgia. The group was founded in 2008 and comprised Southern rappers Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset. Migos has released four studio albums, including Yung Rich Nation (2015) and the Culture trilogy (2017, 2018, and 2021).

What part of Atlanta is Migos? Quavo is from Athens, Georgia and Offset and Takeoff were born and raised in nearby Lawrenceville, Georgia.

20. Andre 3000

Andre 3000, real name André Lauren Benjamin, is among the famous old-school Atlanta rappers. He is a legend in the game and is best known for being a part of the southern hip-hop duo Outkast alongside fellow rapper Big Boi.

Atlanta rappers are making a name for themselves in the music industry. The city is a hip-hop capital and a centre for crunk, neo-soul, and gospel music. Classical, country, and blues have historically been well represented, in addition to a thriving indie-rock and live music scene. Atlanta has become the hip-hop mecca because it has created an infrastructure where each generation assists the next generation of artists.

