Nana Ama McBrown has shared more photos of her daughter, Baby Maxin, as the little girl celebrates her third birthday

The latest birthday photos show Baby Maxin giving off poses like a grown-up who is taking pictures

Many followers of McBrown's social media pages have been awed by the looks and poses of Maxin

Maxin Mawusi Mensah, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown who is popularly known as Baby Maxin, has turned three years old today, February 21, 2022.

In celebration of her third birthday, Maxin's mother has flooded the internet with loads of photos on various social media.

The latest set of photos shared by McBrown on her Instagram page has got many people awed by Maxin. The photos show Maxin with her siblings and other children in different poses.

The first slide shows Maxin standing alone in a beautiful African print dress. Holding a '3' sign which indicated her age with her left hand, Maxin used the right hand to support her waist. From the photo, Maxin looked every bit like an adult taking a picture.

In the other shots, Maxin was seen sitting on the lap of her big brother Chauncey while the other siblings surrounded them.

Sharing the photos, McBrown could not help but count her blessings saying:

"I am BLESSED."

Maxin's pose fascinates McBrown's fans

Just like every one of Maxin's birthday photos, this batch has also got loads of reactions. While some sent birthday wishes to Maxin, others were impressed by her 'adult' pose.

Below are some of the comments as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

nastashizzel wondered:

"How do you get her to pose beautifully like this?"

__remington_haw__ said:

"Gorgeous view."

sheillah_limenton_sparkison said:

"You are blessed girlmany happy returns."

x__marathonstore said:

"May the good Lord uplift her to be greater in Jesus Name ."

aba_the_great1 said:

"Happy birthday my dearest Maxine, you’ve grown soo beautifully.. May God bless your new age, protect you and guide your steps into greatness.. your mom is a great woman, may God make you greater! Enjoy your everyday and forever beautiful Princess . I love u Maxine ♥️."

