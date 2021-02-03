Grace Minnet aka Minnet De Barber is a professional female barber and hairstylist

The 25-year-old creative touts herself as Ghana's best female barber because of her unique designs

Minnet De Barber recounts her journey in an interview with YouTube personality Nii Ayi

Female barber, Grace Minnet is a former student of Benkum Senior High School who has made inroads in a career stereotypically seen as a male-dominated field.

Professionally known as Minnet the Barber, the adventurous lady has defeated odds and is excelling despite the impediments faced by women in her field.

The 25-year-old's career trajectory began after she completed senior high school in 2010.

From Business Student to Barber: Meet the Ghanaian Lady Making Her Profession Attractive. Photo credit: Nii Ayi

Her humble beginning

Minnet started in a salon, working as a hairdresser because, for her, it was the career most young ladies her age were pursuing at the time.

Two years after working as a professional hairstylist, she decided to become a professional barber, understudying a colleague for six months to perfect the craft.

Minnet attributes her quest to pursue a career as a barber to the lack of balance in the barbering profession, which inspired her decision to fill the gap.

Becoming a skilled barber

Originally, Minnet is a business student from Benkum Senior High School, and that knowledge has also come in handy as a barber.

When asked how she's able to skillfully design the hair of her clients, the multi-talented Minnet revealed she loves arts.

''I like to do artwork, so drawing and designing are very easy for me,'' she told YouTuber Nii Ayi in an interview.''

Minnet believes she's the best female barber in Ghana because of her unique artworks, designs, and her three years of working experience.

Watch her interview below.

