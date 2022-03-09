Serwaa Amihere Wows Social Media With Post-Birthday Photo; Many React

Serwaa Amihere has been spotted in a new photo looking as beautiful as ever following her birthday

The popular TV anchor was seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she beamed with her usual smile

Serwaa Amihere has grown from a known personality to a loved brand on social media and in real life

Popular Ghanaian television personality Joyce Serwaa Amihere has dazzled many social media users with her recent photo she shared on her Instagram page.

The award-winning news anchor, in the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the photo and video-sharing app, was seen beaming with her infectious smile.

Serwaa Amihere was seated on a couch while holding a bouquet of flowers made up of red and pink roses.

The popular TV star was seen wearing a white dress as she sat gracefully on the seat looking away from the camera.

She appeared not to be able to contain her joy and excitement as it glared evidently with her facial expression.

After posting the photo, Serwaa Amihere captioned it:

"Let me express my deep appreciation to you all for making my birthday a memorable one yesterday."

Fans of Serwaa Amihere react to the photo

Many fans as well as colleagues and friends of Serwaa Amihere took to the comment section to react to the photo she shared.

imstephensarpong came in with the comment:

"Happy belated birthday Amihere all the best"

loretta_rebs also wrote:

"Love you right back mama"

gracearhinful44 had tis to say:

"We love you too mama"

gi_vi_ty noted:

"See adorable idol first of y'all should leave my ma for me to love alone an y3 dccso dodo"

