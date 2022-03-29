Akuapem Poloo has taken to social media to celebrate Ghana's qualification to the World Cup in Qatar

The actress was seen wearing a dress made with the colours of the Ghana flag as she posed for the camera

Ghana drew in a 1-1 return leg game against Nigeria in Abuja after a goalless draw back in Kumasi some days ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Akuapem Poloo known in real life as Rosemond Alade Brown has celebrated the country's World Cup qualification against Nigeria.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the actress, Akuapem Poloo was seen wearing a beautiful attire made out of the colours of Ghana's flag.

She complimented her looks with her pretty face as well as a very beautiful hairstyle.

Akuapem Poloo Celebrates Ghana's World Cup Qualification With Breathtaking Photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Akuapem Poloo)

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo's outfit was compartmentalised into a red bare-back with a string tied behind her neck over a skimpy skirt made out of a combination of yellow and green materials.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The black star noted to be the nickname of the West African country, could be seen embossed in the yellow material which formed part of the skirt.

After posting the photo, Akuapem Poloo captioned it:

"GHANA is going to the World Cup oooo so proud of you Blackstar"

Fans of Akuapem Poloo react to the photo

Many ardent fans of Akuapem Poloo took to the comment section to join her in the celebration of Ghana's qualification.

dzifajoy had this to say:

"love u cutie ... suhum babies too cute"

mhyz_rhaffy also wrote:

"Ghana to the wiase"

toos.weet18 noted:

"Nana Addo's birthday gift"

umekweprecious had this to say:

"Congratulations to my mother land Ghana"

Video Of Thomas Partey's Goal Against Nigeria That Took Ghana To The World Cup

The video of Thomas Partey's goal against Nigeria during the World Cup qualifiers has popped up on social media.

Thomas Partey latched unto the ball at the edge of the opponent's goal post and let lose to give Ghana an early lead.

Ghana has qualified for the World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria on the return leg in Abuja.

Source: YEN.com.gh