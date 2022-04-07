Kelvynboy's baby mama has been spotted crying in a new video in which she made some allegations

She claimed in the video amid tears that the dancehall artiste brings women to the house that she lives in

Kelvynboy was in the news recently for two things including his now-popular song Down Flat and issues with his baby mama

The alleged baby mama of award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star Kelvyn Brown known by the stage name Kelvynboy has been spotted in a new video making some allegations.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the alleged baby mama of the Down Flat hitmaker was seen crying while making some claims.

According to her, the singer used to bring a lady to the house in which she was living but did not say what they came to do.

Amid tears, she claimed that the dancehall star uses unprintable words on her family which normally hurt her.

She went on to say that God was going to deal with the musician and the lady he always brings to her house.

An inset in the said video showed a part where the alleged baby mama of the artiste purported that her tooth was knocked out.

Kelvynboy was in the news recently chiefly due to the fact that his latest song Down Flat was enjoying massive airplay in Ghana and beyond.

However, some bad news found its way into the musicians camp when it was reported that he was picked up by the Ghana Police over the alleged maltreatment of his baby mama.

