Baba Sadiq has waded into the court case involving Black Sherif and his former manager

The 3Music Awards CEO noted that the case could set a precedence for other cases and could help shape the music industry

Black Sherif has been dragged to court by his former manager over some contractual issues

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai, has said the case against Black Sherif can be solved out of court with all the clarity needed if the parties involved choose to battle it out in court.

While speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, Baba Sadiq noted that both parties were in a better place to settle out of court.

He however added that if both parties decided to go the whole length, it would be a good case to define Ghana's music industry.

According to Sadiq, he “knows” how both parties in the case have been committed to settling their differences out of court but cannot pinpoint what led to the situation being sent to court.

"For now, I’m not so sure what may have compelled Snap (former financier of Black Sherif) to resort to the court."

He, however, pointed out that Black Sherif's current situation could be beneficial or detrimental based on how he responds to it.

Sadiq said the career of the young musician was very important and that the court case could affect him and that it could also create bad blood as well affecting the good will that Blacko is enjoying from the public.

But then again, on the other side, Sadiq noted that the publicity could affect Sherif's new found relevance in the music industry.

Black Sherif has the hottest song in the world at the moment. His career has seen a tremendous rise after the release of his "Kwaku The Traveller" song.

