President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina, and Kofi Jumah's son, Kwabena, are set to hold their white wedding on Saturday, April 23

The wedding, expected to come off at Peduase, is a private ceremony with a strict 'no phone' policy for invited guests

Edwina and Kwabena's wedding comes months after they reportedly had a traditional ceremony at the Jubilee House

One of President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughters, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, is set to tie the knot with her heartthrob Kwabena Jumah.

The wedding of Edwina and Kwabena, the son of form Aokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah, is reportedly scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

According to Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, Edwina's wedding which is supposed to come off at Peduase is a strictly private event that will not allow individuals to take photos during the ceremony.

President Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina, and Kofi Jumah's son are set to hold their white wedding Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In the post on Snapchat, the blogger disclosed that information she had received indicated that guests have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements and will be made to leave their photos in designer cabinets before entering the venue.

Akufo-Addo's daughter and Kofi Jumah's wedding

Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah were reported to have got married in October 2021. Photos and videos flooded the internet showing the couple and their parents at a ceremony that looked like a traditional wedding.

But according to the blogger, what happened in October was only the knocking (introduction) ceremony.

Party before Edwina and Kwabena's wedding

Already, a bachelorette party is said to have been held at the Jubilee House for Edwina. The blogger shared a video from the party.

In the video which has been reported on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Edwina and Kwabena are seen in front of a packed crowd and addressing them. President Akufo-Addo is spotted sitting comfortably to the left of the couple.

Watch the video below:

From all indications, Edwina and Kwabena's wedding promises to be one of the biggest to hit Ghana.

