The final funeral rites of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann, are underway today [Saturday], June 11

The late media personality died on Friday, March 25, after battling for his life following a short illness

Emotional visuals capturing sad scenes at the ongoing funeral show the mum of the late Dr Cann completely devastated

After weeks of mourning his unexpected demise, the family of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann, born Francis Ebo Cann, will lay him to rest today, June 11.

The late media personality died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after battling a short illness, and his death was confirmed by the Management of Global Media Alliance Group, owners of Happy FM.

Until his demise, Dr Cann was the host of Showbiz Extra and Ayeeko Ayeeko weekend entertainment show on the local radio station.

Ongoing funeral

The final funeral rites for the late presenter are ongoing today, June 11, with personalities including Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, MOTAC, present to mourn with Dr Cann's family.

Emotional photos capturing sad scenes at the funeral show the mum of the late presenter completely devastated.

See the visuals from the burial below:

