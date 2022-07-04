Tik Tok star, Asantewaa has sent out a message to her critics in a new video. Teni's ''Hustle'' played in the background as she showed her emotions

Asantewaa has faced a lot of backlash in recent weeks after some comments she made about Ghanaian artists needing TikTok stars to make their songs get better reach

The video has gone viral on various social media platforms as folks reacted to the message she was trying to send out

Popular TikToker, Asantewaa, has poured out her emotions through a music video-like footage she shared on social media. With the help of Teni's ''Hustle,'' she portrayed how difficult it is to handle fame.

The video was well done, with a lot of thought put into it as she told an elaborate story through the footage.

Photo: Asantewaa sending message to critics Source: Zionfelix

The song's lyrics painted an image of how Asantewa is ''suffering from success'' with media outlets on her case and folks gossiping about her. She dressed in an outfit fit for royalty, portraying her as a queen.The footage is a response to the constant backlash she has received recently for some comments she has made.

Asantewaa made some comments regarding musicians needing the help of TikTokers to promote their songs. In a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, she advised Ghanaian musicians to use TikTokers if they don't want to sing their songs alone. Her comments did not sit well with many Ghanaians as she faced heavy criticism for weeks. Asantewaa has also been subject to numerous rumours since becoming famous.

The newly released video shows how challenging fame has been for her. The video got a lot of traction as folks reacted to the message.

Kwasi Sarpong said:

Asantewaa wanted to be an actress way back she has some few works with Kumawood but anfa that's when I got to know her. Tiktok gave her an opportunity to shine

Doreen Quaye reacted by saying:

I don't gerrit, so she made a whole music video with somebody else's song?, eii

Akua Asiedua Sasu showed her support:

Leave the poor girl alone abaai..... We should encourage her to do more and we should also love our own

Francine Bassey wrote:

She puts a lot of effort in her TikTok contents/crafts and that's very commendable. More grease to her elbow

