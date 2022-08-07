Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi's first daughter, Calista Amoateng, has won the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism World pageant

The 16-year-old was crowned the overall winner at the grand finale of the pageant whih came off in Manilla, Phillipines on Saturday, August 6

Calista's impressive feat has been celebrated by her mother and her followers on social media after videos emerged

Calista Amoateng, the daughter of celebrity couple Stacy Amoateng and Okyeame Quophi, has been crowned Miss Teen Tourism World 2022.

Calista emerged as the winner at the final held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Manilla, the capital city of Phillipines.

The 16-year-old had entered the grand finale after days of impressive performances which saw her win Miss Talent at the show. A rap sensation, the Calista dazzled by performing one of her songs.

Stacy and Okyeame Quophi's daughter, Calista, has been crowned as Miss Teen Tourism 2022 Photo source: @kali.starrr

Source: Instagram

Later, the young lady was crowned as the overall queen to the excitemnt of her mother who took to social media celebrate.

Sharing a video of Calista thanking Ghanaians for the support they have given to her, the proud mother said:

"We Won. Ghana Won. Miss Teen Tourism World 2022. Calista @kali.starrr we are proud of you. Congratulations and may your reign be bright. Thanks to everyone for your support, your encouragement and prayers."

Stacy also shared another video showing the moment her daughter was announced as the winner of the pageant.

"MISS TEEN TOURISM WORLD 2022. Calista’s @kali.starrr journey to becoming the queen. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and love," she captioned the video.

Stacy's followers congratulate Calista

The videos shared by Stacy Amoateng have drawn many congratulatory messages from her followers.

gloriaosarfo said:

"Aaaaaw goosebumps all over‍♀️ And oh the answer about "Mothers" Congratulations once again Ama and Stay❤❤."

giftydegifty said:

"Congratulations darling I’am so proud of you ❤️❤️❤️."

shadesnmotions said:

"Girl you've done us proud, congratulations . ."

sandynash922 said:

"Like play play,CALISTA put GH on the Global game MAP❤️❤️ CONGRATS ."

Calista's birthday

The win for Calista comes just a few weeks before her 17th birthday birthday. She will be celebrating her birthday on September 23rd.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Calista's 16th birthday was a memorable one with her parents flooding social media with photos of their daughter in celebration.

Becca, Afia Schwar, KOD, Ayisha Modi, and others stars also joined in celebrating her.

