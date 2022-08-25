Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Nadia Buari were spotted in a video having fun with some friends at Jackie's residence

The actresses had loads of fun as they played a game of ludo and did acapella performances to some popular tunes

Some of Jackie's friends took a swim in her pool, and it was all fun and joy at the veteran actress' luxurious residence

Veteran actress, Jackie Appiah, in a video, showed herself and her friends living large. Amongst her friends were Nadia Buari and Nadia's sister, Samera.

Jackie and her entourage had a fun night as they partook in some exciting games. They played a game of ludo, in which Jackie won and flaunted the cash price she received.

Nadia came second, and her sister Samera was last. Jackie made jest of Samira in a funny manner for not winning the ludo game. The happy group of friends moved on to do karaoke and sang an acapella to some popular songs.

Jackie's popular residence screamed luxury as it had every fun amenity possible. The compound was a large one with a grand swimming pool in it. Two of her pals bathed and jumped in the pool as an excited Jackie recorded them.

The video gave fans a glimpse of Jackie's luxury lifestyle and how fun the actress' day-to-day life is. Jackie Appiah is one of the wealthiest celebrities in Ghana; hence it is no surprise to see her live a life shrouded in luxury.

