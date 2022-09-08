Afia Schwarzenegger has been on the lips of many Ghanaians for weeks because of her social media antics

The actress was on Instagram Live, and a comment she passed about her son, James, wanting a boyfriend left social media in a frenzy

A video of the incident circulated on the internet, and it raised many questions, with some peeps saying Afia is soiling her son's reputation

Controversial Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has caught netizens' attention again with her notorious social media antics.

The actress went on Instagram Live to vibe with her fans, and during the conversation, her son James popped up in the live footage.

Afia then used the opportunity to make a request on her son's behalf. She said her son was single and needed a boyfriend. She quickly corrected herself and said, girlfriend.

From the looks of things, the damage has already been done, as the video has got folks wondering if James was really into men. To add salt to injury, Afia's nemesis Tornado had previously made claims that Afia's son was not a lover of ladies. Hence Afia's request further fueled the claims.

After the video of Afia's request went viral, peeps felt bad for James and said his mother was embarrassing him.

Afia Scwarzenegger Receives Backlash

jaideelammy said:

This is so irresponsible of herclearly the boys don’t like it when their mom does that nso maame yi nti anib)

tabithazina also reacted:

Hmm dont know y she's doing dis to de boys innocent boys but I cnt tell alot o trouble awaits dem in future #mother'smistakes

iman_1my also wrote:

Feeling embarrassed for the guy mp

owusu_anima felt Afia was doing too much:

She is worrying the boys too much

In other news, Afia Schwarzenegger visited a local Ghanaian market and had the whole place in a frenzy as the market women were excited to see her.

The happy market women fawned over Afia as they showered her with praise and urged her to purchase their goods.

A video of the interesting moment was shared by Afia on her Instagram page, and it got many of her followers laughing.

