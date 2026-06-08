The Government of Hungary has triggered reactions in the wake of its announcement regarding the issuance of work visas

It has been announced that worker visas, starting on June 12, will no longer be issued to workers from three countries

Social media users have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the decision announced by the Hungarian government

The government of Hungary has announced a major decision regarding the issuance of work visas.

This comes after the government confirmed it was going to end the issuance of work visas to three countries.

Hungary, under Prime Minister Peter Magyar, to stop issuing work visas to three countries. Photo credit: @Michele Tantussi, Cravetiger/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Starting from Friday, June 12, workers from three countries, namely the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia, will no longer be issued visas to work in Hungary.

A report by Reuters indicated that the decision was announced by government spokeswoman Vanda Szondi during a media briefing.

Hungary, under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter Magyar, plans to limit jobs given to foreign workers.

According to data, foreign workers constitute two per cent of the workforce; however, the services and manufacturing sectors rely on these workers to function properly.

The announcement by Hungary provides job opportunities for other nationals, including Ghanaians, to fill positions that would ordinarily have been taken by people from these three countries.

Below is the Reuters Facebook post on the decision taken by Hungary.

Canada announces ban on 3 countries

The announcement by the Hungarian government comes against the backdrop of a similar ban by the Canadian government over a 90-day suspension of immigration for citizens travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan into the country.

It announced that it would not process travel documents for residents of the three African countries from May 27, 2026, until the 90-day ban ends.

Individuals who previously had an approved temporary resident visa, electronic travel authorisation (eTA), or permanent resident visa will not be allowed to travel to Canada while their immigration document is suspended.

The Trump-led US government is imposing a 30-day travel ban on nationals who have recently visited three African countries. Photo source: PS Photography/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Hungary's worker visa ban

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the decision by Hungary to impose a work visa ban on three countries.

Cynthia Hoadley Waterbury wrote:

"Sounds like they are going about this change thoughtfully and responsibly."

Paolo Mascia indicated:

"Magyar is now unveiling his real self. Too much enthusiasm for this man. I never thought that he would have brought such a change. If this decision had been taken by Orbán, what would the so-called international community have said?"

Mrgoodenough Adam indicated:

"No disrespect to Hungary, but I've never heard of people going there for work. Wages must be decent then."

Törőcsik Zoltánné wrote:

"Preparing to employ migrants. Only now brain surgeons and doctors will come instead of physical workers from other countries for the employers."

Congo launches visa-free entry for Africans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that African nationals will be allowed to enter Congo without visas from January 1, 2027.

The president of Congo announced this at the African Development Bank Group's 2026 Annual Meetings held at the Kintele Conference Centre in Brazzaville.

He also urged African leaders to move beyond narrow national interests and take steps to promote integration on the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh