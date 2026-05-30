A mysterious cat has added an unexpected layer of intrigue ahead of the 2025/26 Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal

This year’s showpiece will take place at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, with kickoff scheduled earlier than the competition’s traditional start time

Having already secured their respective league titles, both PSG and Arsenal will be eager to complete a memorable double

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A famous football-predicting cat has delivered its verdict ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle that has gained a loyal following for forecasting major football matches, appears to believe the trophy is heading back to Paris.

With anticipation building ahead of the showdown in Budapest, the cat's latest prediction has already sparked debate among supporters of both clubs.

The mysterious cat, Nimbus Pronos, predicts the winner of the Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG. Photo by NurPhoto, Houston Chronicle and Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Arsenal: Cat predicts UCL final

In a video shared on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, Nimbus was presented with two bowls bearing the names of the finalists.

One represented PSG, while the other carried Arsenal's badge.

After briefly sizing up the options, the cat eventually made its choice by walking toward the PSG bowl and eating from it.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

The selection suggests Luis Enrique's side will successfully defend their Champions League title and inflict more European heartbreak on Arsenal, who are still chasing a first triumph in the competition after their defeat to Barcelona in the 2006 final.

While many Gunners supporters may not welcome the prediction, Nimbus has built a reputation for getting several high-profile calls right.

The cat has previously forecast outcomes involving the Club World Cup, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup final.

That said, its record is not flawless.

One notable miss came during Arsenal's Champions League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid, when the feline favoured the Spanish side before the North London outfit progressed.

The Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal will be a repeat of last year's semi-final. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Arsenal: Champions League final preview

Beyond the novelty of the prediction, many observers already view PSG as slight favourites heading into the final.

The French champions have been one of Europe's standout teams throughout the campaign and arrive in Budapest seeking to achieve a rare feat.

Watch PSG's road to the Champions League final, as shared on YouTube:

Luis Enrique's men are the first club to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Liverpool in 2019.

Victory would make them only the second team in the modern era to successfully defend the trophy, following Real Madrid's famous three-peat between 2016 and 2018.

According to Sports Mole, their route to the final has been impressive. PSG swept past Chelsea and Liverpool before surviving a thrilling semi-final battle with Bayern Munich.

A 5-4 victory in Paris, followed by a 1-1 draw in Germany, secured their place in the showpiece event.

Arsenal, however, have every reason to believe history can be made.

Mikel Arteta's side heads into the final as the only unbeaten team left in this season's competition, recording 11 victories and three draws.

According to Opta, the Premier League champions also boast the tournament's strongest defensive record, conceding only six goals in 14 matches.

Watch Arsenal's route to the final, as shared on YouTube:

The Gunners overcame Bayer Leverkusen before navigating difficult encounters against Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid to book their place in Budapest.

With both sides fresh from domestic title success, the stage is set for a fascinating battle.

Arsène Wenger predicts UCL final winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsène Wenger has backed Arsenal to edge past Paris Saint-Germain in a closely contested Champions League final.

The former Gunners boss believes Arsenal’s consistency this season gives them a strong chance of ending their long wait for European glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh