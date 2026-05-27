300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa have arrived home to emotional scenes at Accra International Airport

Government officials welcomed returnees after weeks of uncertainty, amidst xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Social media reacts with heartfelt comments after seeing an elderly man struggling to walk among them

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The first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2026, to emotional scenes, as families and government officials gathered to receive them.

Elderly man among the Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa struggles to get down from the plane. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

The evacuees, who had been stranded following recent unrest in parts of South Africa, touched down at about 3:00 p.m. in a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson; and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, led a government delegation to welcome the returnees.

They were joined by officials from the Ministry, the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Airport and the other security agencies, as well as anxious family members who had waited hours at the arrival hall of Terminal Two.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Evacuee from South Africa struggles to walk

Many were seen waving Ghana flags and singing as they stepped onto home soil after weeks of uncertainty and fears following xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians and other African nationals.

Among the evacuees was an elderly-looking man who caught attention as he walked down the staircase from the plane.

The man looked visibly unwell and struggled to descend the stairs, even with the help of a walking stick.

Unlike other evacuees around him, he took quite some time to get off the stairs.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to evacuee from South Africa's video

The video of the elderly evacuee struggling to descend from the plane has triggered mixed reactions online.

While some were saddened by the situation, others were happy he and the other evacuees were home.

One person who claimed to be the man's in-law indicated that he had been unwell before the issue of xenophobia attacks started.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

berlamundi said:

"This is so difficult to watch. They are welcome home🙏🏾."

Junior Winfred K. Selorm said:

"Hon. James Gunu, please, this man Hail from Ziavi, my in-law, he is unwell before this situation sets in, we kindly need your assistance. Thank you."

eddy_nyark said:

"You won't know what the Gov't has done until you're a victim...God bless H.E JDM, HON. ABLAKWA AND ALL🙏🏽🙏🏽."

ladyhelengee said:

"Ah, now you're all making me cry 😭😭😭."

richdave07 said:

"Welcome Home. Ghana is HOME."

3kuaa said:

"There’s space in SA now, so can they also leave and fill those spaces so our people coming can have a place to lodge…Give & Take or Take & Give😂😂."

Ghanaian hairdresser suffers attack in South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian hairdresser had suffered a violent xenophobic attack in Johannesburg.

Ghanaian nationals had been seeking evacuation amid escalating anti-immigrant violence in South Africa.

South African authorities assisted in repatriating approximately 800 Ghanaians feeling unsafe.

Source: YEN.com.gh