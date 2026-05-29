Nigerians have been thrown into mourning following the death of a highly respected retired military officer and international peacekeeper

Prominent political figures, former colleagues and members of the public have continued to pay emotional tributes on social media

Condolence messages have continued to pour in as admirers mourn the loss of one of the country’s celebrated retired army officers

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Tributes have continued to pour in following the death of retired Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor, a respected former Nigerian Army officer and international peacekeeper.

The passing of the decorated military officer was announced on Thursday, May 28, prompting reactions from political leaders, military figures and members of the public across social media.

Tributes continue to pour in following the death of the retired Nigerian Army officer Photo credit: Audu Marte/Kola Sulaimon/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Among those who paid tribute was politician Peter Obi, who described the late general as a patriotic Nigerian and one of the country’s exceptional international peacekeepers.

In a statement shared online, Obi said he was saddened by the news, noting that he had recently interacted with the retired officer and even mentioned his name during a public event days earlier.

According to him, the late general dedicated his life to service, both within Nigeria and on international peacekeeping missions.

Following Obi’s tribute, many Nigerians also took to social media to mourn the retired officer and reflect on his legacy.

Several users praised Obiakor for his years of service in the Nigerian Army and his contributions to peacekeeping efforts around the world.

Others described him as a disciplined and respected figure whose impact would not be forgotten.

The reactions online highlighted the admiration many Nigerians had for the late military officer, with condolences continuing to pour in for his family, colleagues and loved ones.

Lieutenant General Obiakor was widely recognised for his distinguished military career and contributions to international peacekeeping operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh