A Ghanaian teenager has celebrated her 16th birthday in a grand style leaving many in awe of her family's riches

The celebrant, a girl identified as Suad, held a lavish birthday party after she had received a brand-new Mercedes Benz from her father

Videos have emerged online showing the beautiful scenes at Suad's birthday celebration which is already going viral

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Suad has been trending on social media after news of her birthday celebration emerged online.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Suad turned 16 years old and had a blissful celebration over the last weekend.

The teenager had a grand party organised in her honour to mark her new age and it was a spectacle to behold.

Suad receives a new Mercedes Benz as birthday gift

Among many other things, Suad was gifted a brand-new Mercedes Benz by her wealthy father.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady was seen filled with excitement as her father handed over the key to the car.

Already, the car gift has got many social media users marvelling and wondering if there was indeed hardship in the country.

More videos from Suad's party show display of wealth

As Ghanaians marvel and wonder, more videos from Suad's birthday party keep popping up online showing the car gift was just one of the many highlights of the celebration.

The new videos show it was a big and well-organised birthday which could easily pass for the reception of a grand wedding.

YEN.com.gh brings some of the videos as sighted on Instagram page @menscook.

1. Suad arrived at her party in a Lexus 4x4 car:

2. The decor and setup for the party were so beautiful:

3. Suad had a moment to show her rap skills:

4. There was plenty of food to eat:

5. Suad savours the atmosphere at her party:

6. A moment to dance:

Source: YEN.com.gh