Celebrated veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi, celebrated his 74th birthday in grand style on November 5, 2022

Before his birthday, the legendary actor revealed what would be the perfect gift to mark his special day

Fred Amugi explained that he wanted to see himself on a billboard as a brand ambassador before he dies

Since 1985, legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has entertained Ghanaians, playing several roles in Ghanaian movies.

On November 5, 2022, the actor turned a year older and celebrated his 74th birthday amidst birthday messages and well wishes from his fans and colleagues. However, before his birthday, Fred Amugi caught up with Ameyaw TV for a quick chat.

During his interview, he was asked his wish for his 74th birthday, to which the Opinto actor replied;

To see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador

The Beast Of No Nation star called Corporate Ghana to give him his flowers while he was still alive.

I wouldn't want to die before I'm mounted on billboards, when I wouldn't see what Corporate Ghana did for me.

He availed himself of Ghanaian brands to hire his services as a brand ambassador and ended his statement with;

Use me while I'm alive, not when I'm dead and gone.

Social Media Users React To Fred Amugi's Wish

sellygalley

Beautiful ❤️ we’ll all make this wish come true

dj.nana.g

This can surely be done if bloggers and celebs make the right phone calls

iamdorisasomaning

Corporate Ghana please make it happen.

kulaperry

Time to prioritize solid veterans…. The whole system in a fold .

darlinggirl21

Amen may your wishes come true ❤️❤️

sandhivagh

Awwww it shall come to pass. You deserve this and more❤️

joshuaayitetteh

Jah bless And I'll be drawing you soon,when I'm done we'll meet in the house

