Fred Amugi: Veteran Actor Wants to See Himself on a Billboard Before He Dies; Wish Gets Folks Emotional
- Celebrated veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi, celebrated his 74th birthday in grand style on November 5, 2022
- Before his birthday, the legendary actor revealed what would be the perfect gift to mark his special day
- Fred Amugi explained that he wanted to see himself on a billboard as a brand ambassador before he dies
Since 1985, legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has entertained Ghanaians, playing several roles in Ghanaian movies.
On November 5, 2022, the actor turned a year older and celebrated his 74th birthday amidst birthday messages and well wishes from his fans and colleagues. However, before his birthday, Fred Amugi caught up with Ameyaw TV for a quick chat.
During his interview, he was asked his wish for his 74th birthday, to which the Opinto actor replied;
To see myself on billboards as a brand ambassador
The Beast Of No Nation star called Corporate Ghana to give him his flowers while he was still alive.
I wouldn't want to die before I'm mounted on billboards, when I wouldn't see what Corporate Ghana did for me.
He availed himself of Ghanaian brands to hire his services as a brand ambassador and ended his statement with;
Use me while I'm alive, not when I'm dead and gone.
Check out the full video here:
Social Media Users React To Fred Amugi's Wish
sellygalley
Beautiful ❤️ we’ll all make this wish come true
dj.nana.g
This can surely be done if bloggers and celebs make the right phone calls
iamdorisasomaning
Corporate Ghana please make it happen.
kulaperry
Time to prioritize solid veterans…. The whole system in a fold .
darlinggirl21
Amen may your wishes come true ❤️❤️
sandhivagh
Awwww it shall come to pass. You deserve this and more❤️
joshuaayitetteh
Jah bless And I'll be drawing you soon,when I'm done we'll meet in the house
Elsewhere, Kumawood actor Wayoosi dived deep into the challenges he has faced as a celebrity in Ghana.
During a chat with fellow Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, on his Aggressive Interview YouTube show, Wayoosi shared the public criticisms and awkward family relations he has had since he became a movie star.
